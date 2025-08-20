Shreyas Iyer’s Asia Cup Snub Sparks Reactions: Robin Uthappa, Ravichandran Ashwin Come Out In Support

Indian batter Shreyas Iyer’s exclusion from the Asia Cup 2025 squad has sparked a wave of reactions from the cricketing fraternity. Despite being one of India’s consistent performers in recent years, the middle-order batter was left out of the squad announced earlier this week. The decision has puzzled several former players, including Robin Uthappa and Ravichandran Ashwin, who openly questioned the selectors’ call.

Cricketers' Calls For Iyer’s Omission “Surprising”

Former India batter Robin Uthappa expressed disbelief at Iyer’s absence, calling it a surprising decision.

There are around 18 T20I's to go before India play the next #T20WC; not having #ShreyasIyer who was integral in helping you win the CT seems strange. But one can only hope that he gets into this side soon coz he deserves it! I hope they have communicated to him about his_ https://t.co/lsa6MpvhLz — Robbie Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) August 20, 2025

Former left-arm pacer, Irfan Pathan, also showed support through X post.

There is no doubt in my mind that @ShreyasIyer15 will not only be in the t20 side but he will be part of the leadership group too. Patience is the key for him at the moment. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 19, 2025

Ashwin’s Strong Words on Selection

Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also joined the chorus of support, saying he found it hard to understand the selectors’ reasoning. He highlighted that not just Iyer, but also Yashasvi Jaiswal’s omission was equally baffling. “How can you answer this?” Ashwin remarked, adding that Iyer still has plenty to offer India in big tournaments.

Selectors Defend Decision

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar explained that Iyer’s omission was not performance-related but more about team balance and managing his fitness, especially considering his history of back issues. The selectors stressed that Iyer remains in their long-term plans.

What’s Next for Shreyas Iyer?

Though disappointed, Iyer continues to receive strong support from the cricketing community, who believe his comeback is only a matter of time. With the calendar packed with important series leading up to the 2026 T20 World Cup, the batter may get fresh opportunities to prove his worth.