NewsCricket
SHREYAS IYER

Shreyas Iyer’s Asia Cup Snub Sparks Reactions: Robin Uthappa, Ravichandran Ashwin Come Out In Support

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2025, 09:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Shreyas Iyer’s Asia Cup Snub Sparks Reactions: Robin Uthappa, Ravichandran Ashwin Come Out In SupportImage Credit:- Punjab Kings

Indian batter Shreyas Iyer’s exclusion from the Asia Cup 2025 squad has sparked a wave of reactions from the cricketing fraternity. Despite being one of India’s consistent performers in recent years, the middle-order batter was left out of the squad announced earlier this week. The decision has puzzled several former players, including Robin Uthappa and Ravichandran Ashwin, who openly questioned the selectors’ call.

Cricketers' Calls For Iyer’s Omission “Surprising”

Former India batter Robin Uthappa expressed disbelief at Iyer’s absence, calling it a surprising decision. 

Former left-arm pacer, Irfan Pathan, also showed support through X post. 

Ashwin’s Strong Words on Selection

Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also joined the chorus of support, saying he found it hard to understand the selectors’ reasoning. He highlighted that not just Iyer, but also Yashasvi Jaiswal’s omission was equally baffling. “How can you answer this?” Ashwin remarked, adding that Iyer still has plenty to offer India in big tournaments.

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer Net Worth 2025: How Much ‘Sarpanch Sahab’ Earns Annually? - Check

Selectors Defend Decision

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar explained that Iyer’s omission was not performance-related but more about team balance and managing his fitness, especially considering his history of back issues. The selectors stressed that Iyer remains in their long-term plans.

What’s Next for Shreyas Iyer?

Though disappointed, Iyer continues to receive strong support from the cricketing community, who believe his comeback is only a matter of time. With the calendar packed with important series leading up to the 2026 T20 World Cup, the batter may get fresh opportunities to prove his worth. 

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

