SHREYAS IYER

‘Shreyas Iyer’s Exclusion, Weird’: AB de Villiers Hints At Off-Field Issues Behind Omission From Asia Cup 2025 Squad

Former South African cricket star AB de Villiers has expressed surprise over Shreyas Iyer being left out of India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad, calling the decision “weird” given the batter’s recent form. 

 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Aug 24, 2025, 01:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
‘Shreyas Iyer’s Exclusion, Weird’: AB de Villiers Hints At Off-Field Issues Behind Omission From Asia Cup 2025 SquadImage Credit:- X

Former South African cricket star AB de Villiers has expressed surprise over Shreyas Iyer being left out of India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad, calling the decision “weird” given the batter’s recent form.

Stellar IPL Form Overlooked?

Iyer had an outstanding IPL 2025 season, scoring over 600 runs at a strike rate above 170 and leading Punjab Kings to the final. Despite these impressive performances, he was omitted from the national side, leaving fans and cricket experts baffled.

Possible Off-Field Factors?

De Villiers speculated that team dynamics and leadership structures may have influenced the selectors. "Who knows what is going on behind closed doors. Maybe not even Shreyas knows. There might be a few things that have taken place over the years that have determined why he is not the flavor of the month in this tournament. I am not sure what the reason is because he will be in my team more often than not.” 

"I just read through that squad, and I was thinking where Shreyas Iyer can fit in. I've seen fans being upset about his exclusion, and Shreyas will be the most upset because he's played some excellent cricket over the last few years. He has matured a lot and has shown a lot of leadership qualities,” he added. 

The exclusion has sparked discussions across social media and sports communities, with many questioning the transparency of the selection process. De Villiers’ comments have intensified the debate, making the Asia Cup squad decisions a trending topic among cricket fans. 

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

