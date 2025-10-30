Shreyas Iyer’s First Reaction After Life-Threatening Injury: “Getting Better Every Passing Day,” Shares Hopeful Recovery Update

India’s ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer has finally broken his silence after the shocking on-field injury that left fans deeply concerned. The 29-year-old batter, who suffered a spleen laceration and internal bleeding during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney, took to social media to share a heartening update: “Getting better every passing day.”



A Scary Moment in Sydney

The incident occurred during the tense third ODI of the India vs Australia series when Iyer, fielding near the boundary, lunged forward to take a difficult running catch off Alex Carey from Harshit Rana’s bowling. Although he held onto the catch brilliantly, what appeared to be a routine dive soon turned serious. Within minutes, Iyer was seen clutching his midsection in pain and had to be assisted off the field by the physio.

Back in the dressing room, his condition deteriorated rapidly as his vital parameters dropped, prompting urgent medical intervention. A CT scan at a Sydney hospital revealed internal bleeding caused by a lacerated spleen, forcing doctors to immediately move him into intensive care (ICU) for monitoring.

BCCI Confirms Iyer’s Condition Is Stable

Following the alarming development, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released an official statement to calm growing concerns among fans.

“The injury was promptly identified, and the bleeding was immediately arrested. His condition is now stable, and he continues to be under observation. A repeat scan done on October 28 has shown significant improvement, and Shreyas is on the road to recovery,” the statement read.

The BCCI Medical Team has been in constant touch with specialists in both Sydney and India, ensuring that Iyer receives the best possible care during his rehabilitation process.

Iyer’s Message: Gratitude and Positivity Amid Recovery

In his first public message since the accident, Shreyas Iyer expressed gratitude toward his fans and teammates for their overwhelming support.

“I’m currently in the recovery process and getting better every passing day. I’m deeply grateful for all the kind wishes and support I’ve received—it truly means a lot. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts.”

The message, though short, struck an emotional chord with cricket fans across the globe, many of whom flooded the comments section with messages of encouragement and well-wishes for the stylish Mumbai batter.

Team India Relieved, Says Suryakumar Yadav

India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav shed light on how the team reacted to the incident and the relief that followed once positive updates began to surface.

“When the catch was taken, it looked normal from outside. But later we were told how serious it actually was. Once we spoke to him and realized he was talking normally again, we felt a sense of relief. Sometimes rare incidents happen to rare talent,” Suryakumar said with a smile.

Impact on India’s Upcoming Series

While the latest updates bring a sigh of relief, the injury will sideline Iyer from India’s upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa in November-December. There are also growing doubts about his availability for the bilateral ODI series against New Zealand in January 2026.

Given the nature of the injury, the medical staff is expected to take a cautious approach, ensuring Iyer makes a full recovery before returning to competitive cricket. His absence, however, leaves a void in India’s middle order — one that the team will need to fill as they prepare for a packed international calendar.