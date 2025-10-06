Shreyas Iyer’s Leadership, Prabhsimran’s Century Guide India A to Series Victory Against Australia

IND A vs AUS A: India A clinched a dramatic two-wicket victory over Australia A in the third and final unofficial ODI on Sunday, sealing the series 2-1. Opener Prabhsimran Singh starred with a scintillating 102 off 68 balls, while skipper Shreyas Iyer and Riyan Parag contributed fluent half-centuries to steer the chase.

Australia A Post Competitive Total

Opting to bat first, Australia A recovered from an early wobble to post 316 in 49.1 overs. Skipper Jack Edwards led the innings with 89 off 75 balls, supported by an aggressive 73 from Liam Scott. Cooper Connolly (64 off 49) and Scott shared a 152-run seventh-wicket partnership, which revived the visitors’ innings after early losses. India A’s pace duo, Arshdeep Singh (3/38) and Harshit Rana (3/61), troubled the top order, reducing Australia to 24 for 3 in six overs.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Prabhsimran, Shreyas Led India's Chase

India A’s reply began explosively as Prabhsimran Singh and Abhishek Sharma added 83 runs in just 11.2 overs. After Sharma’s dismissal, Prabhsimran carried India forward, reaching his century in 66 balls. Skipper Shreyas Iyer (62 off 58) provided steady support in a 117-run third-wicket stand with Riyan Parag (58 off 53), keeping India ahead of the required run rate.

Middle-Order Collapse and Nervy Finish

From a commanding position of 262 for 3 in the 35th over, India A suffered a sudden collapse, losing five wickets in 57 balls. Sangha (4/72) and Murphy (4/42) triggered the slide, dismissing Shreyas, Riyan, and Nishant Sindhu in quick succession. Despite the late jitters, Vipraj Nigam (24)* and Arshdeep Singh (7*) held their nerves to complete the chase with 24 balls to spare.

Arshdeep Singh Impresses Ahead of Senior Duty

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, despite showing visible discomfort during Australia A’s innings, completed his spell effectively and emerged as the pick of India A’s bowlers. He is slated to join India’s senior squad for the upcoming ODI and T20I series in Australia later this month.

India A had won the opening fixture by 171 runs before Australia A bounced back with a nine-wicket win in the second ODI. The thrilling final match showcased India A’s depth in both batting and bowling, highlighted by Prabhsimran Singh’s century, Iyer’s leadership, and Arshdeep Singh’s all-round contribution.