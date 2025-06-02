Shreyas Iyer’s Outburst On Shashank Singh Steals Spotlight After Match-Winning Knock Against MI - Watch

Punjab Kings etched their name in IPL history by pulling off a sensational victory over Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 of the 2025 season. Chasing a daunting target of 204, PBKS became the first team ever to successfully chase down a 200+ total against MI in a playoff match, a feat orchestrated by a magnificent captain’s knock from Shreyas Iyer.

Iyer led from the front with a blistering unbeaten 87 off just 41 balls, anchoring the innings and guiding Punjab into the IPL final for the first time since 2014. His calculated aggression and composure under pressure were instrumental in turning what seemed like a steep chase into a memorable triumph.

However, the jubilation was briefly overshadowed by a tense moment after the match. Cameras captured Iyer confronting teammate Shashank Singh during the celebrations. The outburst stemmed from Singh’s untimely run-out in the 17th over, a phase when Punjab still needed 35 runs off 21 balls. Iyer appeared visibly frustrated by what seemed to be a lack of urgency from Singh while running between the wickets, an error that could have cost them the game.

However, the replays showed that the batter was running nonchalantly to complete the single and only increased his speed once he saw Pandya reaching for the ball quickly, but it was too late for Shashank as he was found short of his crease.

While the incident highlighted Iyer’s intense competitive spirit and high expectations, it also underlined the emotional pressure of high-stakes playoff cricket. Despite the brief moment of tension, the team’s focus quickly shifted back to their historic win and the upcoming final.

Punjab Kings will now face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the much-anticipated IPL 2025 final on June 3 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. With confidence riding high and a title in sight, PBKS will look to ride the momentum and end their long wait for IPL glory.