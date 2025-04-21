Shreyas Iyer’s Sister Trolled After PBKS Defeat To RCB, Responds Fiercely On Instagram

PBKS vs RCB: In Match 37 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) registered a commanding seven-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur, Chandigarh. With this win, RCB avenged their earlier defeat against Punjab and climbed to third place on the points table with 10 points. PBKS, despite the loss, are just behind in fourth with the same number of points but a lower net run rate.

Shresta Iyer Faces Backlash Post-Match

After the match, Shreyas Iyer’s sister, Shresta Iyer, revealed that she was subjected to online trolling by a section of fans blaming her for PBKS’s defeat. Addressing the matter on Instagram, she hit back at the trolls, criticizing their “shallow mindset” and defending her right to support her brother and his team.

Shresta’s Strong Response on Instagram

“It’s honestly disappointing to see people stoop so low as to blame the family for simply showing up to support,” Shresta wrote in her Instagram story. “Your shallow mindset is not only laughable, it’s embarrassing. I’ve supported the team in countless matches win or lose.”

She went on to express her continued support: “Win or lose, I’ll be right there supporting them, because that’s what real support looks like.”

Viral Moment: Kohli’s Celebration & Friendly Banter

During the game, a viral moment emerged when Virat Kohli celebrated RCB’s win by pumping his fists near Shreyas Iyer, sparking a light-hearted moment between the two. The clip gained traction quickly and added to the game’s buzz.

RCB’s Social Media Joins the Fun

RCB’s official handle took the banter further by resurfacing an 11-year-old tweet from Bollywood star Salman Khan, playfully intensifying fan rivalries. The social media post stirred conversations among fans of both franchises.

With both teams tied on 10 points, the race for playoff spots is heating up. As the league progresses, teams will need to maintain consistency while players and their families continue to face the highs and lows of passionate fandom.