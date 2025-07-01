Shreyas Iyer’s Wholesome Moment With Mother Goes Viral As Test Team Exclusion Sparks Debate - Watch

In a world of intense cricketing rivalries and selection debates, a viral moment brought a smile to fans across the globe. Shreyas Iyer, the flamboyant India batter and Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper, was ‘clean bowled’—not by a raging fast bowler, but by his own mother during a light-hearted game of cricket in their living room. The heartwarming video, posted by PBKS on X (formerly Twitter), quickly gained traction for its mix of humor, family bonding, and unexpected cricketing drama.

“Only time SARPANCH won’t mind getting bowled! ” read the caption, referencing Iyer’s popular PBKS nickname “Sarpanch.”

With his mother confidently delivering a straight one and Iyer’s defence breached, the playful cry of “Out!” echoed through the room. Fans flooded the comment section with praise—not just for Iyer’s relaxed demeanor, but for his mother’s undeniable bowling flair.

Shreyas Iyer: The Cricketer Who Stays Grounded

Off the field, Shreyas Iyer has always been known for his deep connection with his family. Whether it’s joking around in the kitchen or faking a British accent to prank his father, Iyer’s candid family moments often reveal a grounded personality behind the aggressive top-order batter.

His parents still proudly drop him at the airport, a rare sight in the high-profile world of Indian cricket. This light-hearted dismissal was another testament to that wholesome bond.

But beyond the fun, this viral video comes at a time when discussions about Iyer’s international future are heating up.

Left Out of India’s Test Squad Despite Stellar Form

Despite his sensational form in the IPL 2025—where he amassed 604 runs at an eye-popping 175.07 strike rate, including 39 sixes and six half-centuries—Shreyas Iyer’s exclusion from the Indian Test squad for the England tour raised several eyebrows.

The Mumbai batter also had a strong domestic season. Leading Mumbai to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, a consistent Ranji Trophy campaign, and a standout performance in the Irani Cup, where he notched up 699 runs in nine First-Class matches (including two centuries), should’ve made a compelling case.

Yet, the selectors had other plans.

“Yes, Shreyas Iyer has played well in domestic cricket, but at the moment, there is no room for him on the Test Team,” chief selector Ajit Agarkar stated during the squad announcement in May.

For a player once seen as a vital middle-order red-ball option, this exclusion has sparked speculation about his Test future.

IPL 2025: A Captain’s Redemption Story

After a record-breaking ₹26.75 crore acquisition by Punjab Kings, Shreyas Iyer was under immense pressure to deliver. Not only did he rise to the occasion, but he also led PBKS to their first IPL final in over a decade. Though they fell short against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Iyer’s leadership and explosive batting were widely hailed.

His resurgence in the T20 arena, following a brief form slump post-2023, marks a significant chapter in his career revival.

What’s Next for Shreyas Iyer?

While the selectors may have looked the other way for the England Tests, Shreyas Iyer remains one of India’s most complete white-ball batters and a red-ball contender on standby. His fans remain hopeful that continued consistency across formats will leave the selectors with no choice but to reinstate him.

For now, though, Iyer is soaking in the love from his biggest supporters—his family—and cricket fans worldwide, who just witnessed one of the most charming ‘clean bowled’ moments ever caught on camera.