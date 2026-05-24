Shreyas Iyer scripts IPL history, becomes 1st captain to...

Shreyas Iyer etched his name into IPL history on Saturday evening with a breathtaking unbeaten 101 off 51 balls against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium, becoming the first captain in the tournament's history to register a century while walking in at number four or below. The knock, studded with 11 fours and five sixes, powered Punjab Kings to a crucial seven-wicket victory and kept their playoff hopes alive heading into the final day of the league stage.

Shreyas Creates Multiple IPL Records

While 16 instances of captains scoring IPL centuries existed before this innings, every single one of them had come from a batter positioned in the top three. Shreyas also became only the fourth captain, after Sanju Samson, Virat Kohli and Virender Sehwag, to register a century while chasing in the IPL.

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On top of that, he became the first PBKS captain to achieve a century in a run chase, with the only previous captains to score hundreds for the franchise being KL Rahul and Adam Gilchrist, both of whom had done so while batting first.

Match-Winning Knock Keeps PBKS Alive

The innings was made even more remarkable by the context in which it arrived. Shreyas walked to the crease with his side in early trouble at 22/2 and proceeded to dismantle the Lucknow bowling attack with authority, breaking the back of the chase before guiding PBKS to victory in the 18th over. His contribution was part of a broader pattern that has defined his time with the franchise. Since joining Punjab Kings, the team has successfully chased down seven totals of 190 or above, and Shreyas has contributed a half-century in every single one of those victories, a consistency that speaks volumes about his ability to perform under pressure.

'I'm Ecstatic': Shreyas Reflects On Landmark Century

Speaking after the match, a visibly emotional Shreyas reflected on the significance of the knock and what it meant to him personally as well as to his team.

"I'm ecstatic to be honest. It's my first hundred and came at the right time when the team needed it. We won eventually after six consecutive losses. It's a great positive and just hoping to support MI tomorrow."

"It's a surreal feeling when you finish off the game and score a century. All the batsmen dream of that. Today was one of the days when I felt super. I was in a great mindspace."

"I knew what I wanted, knew how the wicket was playing. Reading the situation and how the wicket was playing helped me score my runs and the partnership was crucial."

PBKS Await Mumbai Indians Favour

With their own campaign now complete, Punjab Kings turn their attention to Sunday's afternoon fixture between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, a match they will be watching with enormous anticipation.

A Mumbai Indians victory would open the door for PBKS to advance to the playoffs, making Shreyas Iyer one of the most invested neutral supporters on the day.

PBKS playoff scenario

With their league campaign now complete, Punjab Kings sit fourth on the IPL 2026 standings with 15 points from 14 matches and a net run rate of +0.309. Having done everything within their own control, their playoff fate now rests entirely on Sunday's results. For PBKS to advance, Rajasthan Royals must lose to Mumbai Indians in the afternoon fixture. If RR win, they qualify outright with 16 points and Punjab are eliminated. Additionally, Kolkata Knight Riders must either lose to Delhi Capitals or win without surpassing PBKS' superior net run rate. It is a scenario that demands external help, but Saturday's performance has at least given them something meaningful to cheer for.

Frequently Asked Questions

What record did Shreyas Iyer break on Saturday?

He became the first captain in IPL history to score a century while batting at number four or lower, achieving the feat with an unbeaten 101 off 51 balls against Lucknow Super Giants.

How many captains had scored IPL centuries before Shreyas?

There were 16 previous instances of captains scoring centuries in the IPL, but every single one of them had come from batters positioned in the top three.

Is Shreyas the first captain to score a century while chasing in the IPL?

No, he is the fourth. Sanju Samson, Virat Kohli and Virender Sehwag achieved it before him, but Shreyas is the first to do so for Punjab Kings.

What was the match situation when Shreyas came to bat? Punjab Kings were in early trouble at 22/2 when Shreyas walked to the crease chasing 197. He proceeded to turn the match completely on its head.

Can PBKS still qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs?

Yes. Punjab Kings need Rajasthan Royals to lose against Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders to either lose or win without overtaking their net run rate of +0.309.

What did Shreyas say after his century?

"I'm ecstatic to be honest. It's my first hundred and came at the right time when the team needed it. We won eventually after six consecutive losses. It's a great positive and just hoping to support MI tomorrow."