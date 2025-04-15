Shreyas Iyer Shines Bright: Named ICC Player Of The Month For March 2025

The Indian Cricket Team delivered one of the most dominant performances in ICC tournament history, winning every match en route to lifting the Champions Trophy 2025 without a single defeat. The team showcased all-around brilliance, from disciplined bowling to power-packed batting, with each player rising to the occasion. Skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front, expertly managing the squad with his astute leadership and calm temperament, creating a perfect balance within the team.

One of the standout performers was Shreyas Iyer, who emerged as India’s highest run-scorer in the tournament with 243 runs. His consistency and composure in the middle order were crucial in stabilizing the innings and building key partnerships. Iyer’s performances were instrumental in India’s title-winning journey, and his efforts were rightly recognized with the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for March 2025. Remarkably, this marked India’s second consecutive monthly ICC award, following Shubman Gill’s win in February.

Throughout the tournament, Iyer was instrumental in anchoring India’s innings during crucial phases, forming vital partnerships and steering the side through the middle overs with his elegant shot selection and game awareness.

Iyer's consistent middle-order contributions were instrumental in India's success. Notably, he scored 56 runs against Pakistan and 79 against New Zealand in the group stage, followed by a crucial 48-run knock in the final against New Zealand, showcasing his ability to perform under pressure.

The 30-year-old racked up 243 runs in five matches during March at an average of 48.60 and a strike rate of 79.41, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer of the tournament, just 20 runs shy of Rachin Ravindra.

Expressing his appreciation for the recognition, Iyer said:

"It's a huge honor to receive the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for March. This month has been incredibly special for me and the team, especially with our Champions Trophy victory – a moment I’ll treasure forever. I'm thankful to all my teammates, coaches, and the support staff for their continuous support and belief in me."