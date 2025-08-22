Shreyas Iyer Snubbed From Asia Cup 2025 Squad – Mohammad Azharuddin Calls It a ‘Big Surprise’

The Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement has triggered a storm in Indian cricket, with several former stars voicing shock over the omission of Shreyas Iyer, one of the most consistent batters across formats in recent months. Despite being India’s second-highest run-getter in the recently concluded Champions Trophy 2025 and finishing among the top scorers in the IPL 2025, Iyer failed to find a place not only in the 15-member squad but also in the reserves.

This surprise exclusion has sparked widespread debate, with former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, and ex-assistant coach Abhishek Nayar all questioning the selectors’ call.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Azharuddin Labels Iyer’s Omission a “Big Surprise”

Taking to social media platform X, Azharuddin did not mince words in expressing his astonishment.

“Shreyas Iyer left out of the squad. Big surprise,” the former skipper wrote, echoing the sentiments of many fans and experts who believe Iyer had done more than enough to warrant selection.

Azharuddin’s reaction reflects the larger disbelief surrounding the move, especially given Iyer’s recent numbers. He was India’s highest run-scorer in the Champions Trophy, with 243 runs in five innings at an average of 48.60, including two fifties. In the IPL 2025, he amassed 604 runs at a strike rate of 175.07, single-handedly winning games for Kolkata Knight Riders before leading Punjab Kings to a historic final appearance.

Ravichandran Ashwin: “Sad and Unfair”

Ravichandran Ashwin, who has often spoken candidly about Indian cricket’s selection dynamics, called the decision “sad and unfair.”

“Selection is a thankless job, and unfortunately, someone has to be left out. However, I really hope someone has spoken to Shreyas and Jaiswal. I feel sad for them. It’s not fair,” Ashwin said.

He highlighted how Iyer had worked on overcoming his long-standing weakness against short-pitched bowling, confidently taking on world-class pacers like Kagiso Rabada and Jasprit Bumrah during the IPL. According to Ashwin, Iyer’s growth as a batter and leader made his exclusion all the more baffling.

Abhishek Nayar: “Not Even in the Top 20?”

Former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar also voiced disbelief, suggesting that Iyer’s omission indicated deeper issues in team planning.

“I don’t know why Shreyas Iyer is out. I’m not even referring to the 15 players but I am talking about the top 20 players. It clearly indicates that Shreyas Iyer is not part of the plans,” Nayar remarked.

His comments underline the frustration many in the cricket fraternity feel about the lack of clarity in communication between the selectors and senior players.

Selectors Defend Their Call

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar, when asked about the omission, offered a diplomatic response.

“With regards to Shreyas, you’ll have to tell who he can replace. It is again, no fault of his, nor is it ours. It’s just that at the moment, you can just pick 15. He’s got to wait for his chance,” Agarkar explained.

While Agarkar’s words attempt to justify the decision, the cricketing fraternity remains unconvinced, given Iyer’s remarkable form and proven ability in pressure situations.

Iyer’s Future: Next in Line for India’s ODI Captaincy?

Despite the setback, there is light at the end of the tunnel for Shreyas Iyer. Reports suggest that the BCCI views him as the frontrunner to succeed Rohit Sharma as India’s ODI captain. With Rohit’s retirement from ODIs looming and a generational shift in leadership on the horizon, Iyer’s tactical acumen and calm batting presence make him a strong candidate.

Sources further indicate that after the Asia Cup, a leadership reshuffle could see Shubman Gill become India’s full-time T20I captain, while Iyer steps into the ODI role.