Shreyas Iyer Suffers Second Final Loss In 10 Days As Maratha Royals Lift Mumbai T20 Title

In what has been a whirlwind fortnight for Indian batter Shreyas Iyer, the stylish right-hander endured a second painful loss in a major T20 final. After narrowly missing out on IPL 2025 glory with Punjab Kings, Iyer suffered another setback in the T20 Mumbai League 2025, where his team, SoBo Mumbai Falcon, fell short in the grand finale against Maratha Royals.

Another Final, Another Defeat

Just 10 days after the Punjab Kings’ narrow six-run loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Iyer found himself back in the spotlight, this time leading SoBo Mumbai Falcons in the summit clash of the T20 Mumbai League.

Batting first, the Falcons posted a modest 157/4. However, the Maratha Royals, powered by a half-century from Chinmay Rajesh Sutar and a late cameo by Awais Khan Naushad, chased down the total with five wickets and four balls to spare, sealing the title in style at the Wankhede Stadium.

Iyer’s Reaction

After the loss, Iyer remained composed and philosophical:

“It’s been a hectic few weeks, emotionally and physically. Losing two finals isn’t easy, but I’m proud of how we played. These experiences make you stronger.”

Despite the twin setbacks, Iyer has been widely praised for his leadership and consistency in guiding two different teams to their respective tournament finals in such a short span.

A Rare Downturn in Iyer’s Final Record

Until this month, Shreyas Iyer boasted an impeccable record in finals, having won five major T20 title clashes across formats, including with India A, Delhi Capitals (IPL playoffs), and domestic sides.

His current streak:

IPL 2025 Final (June 3): Lost with Punjab Kings vs RCB by 6 runs.

T20 Mumbai League Final (June 12): Lost with SoBo Falcons vs Maratha Royals by 5 wickets.

Though these defeats sting, they underline Iyer’s increasing presence as a leader in Indian cricket, a player trusted to guide teams to the biggest stages.