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Shreyas Iyer surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 1st Indian captain in T20I history to...

Shreyas Iyer scripted a piece of Indian cricket history in Lucknow on Tuesday during his fantastic century which led India to an eight-wicket win over West Indies in the opening match of the five-game series.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 11:40 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 11:40 PM IST
Shreyas Iyer surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 1st Indian captain in T20I history to...
Image Credit: BCCI

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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