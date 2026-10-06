/Shreyas Iyer surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 1st Indian captain in T20I history to...

India's T20I captain Shreyas Iyer etched his name into the record books on Tuesday in Lucknow, producing a breathtaking, unbeaten 102 off just 43 balls against the West Indies. In doing so, Iyer became the first Indian captain in men’s T20I history to score a century during a run chase.
Shreyas' historic knock powered India to a crushing eight-wicket victory in the opening match of the five-match series, hunting down a 172-run target in a mere 14.4 overs with 32 balls to spare at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.
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While Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav have previously scored centuries as India’s T20I skipper, both of their captaincy hundreds came while setting a target. Iyer's masterclass marks the first time an Indian captain has scored a century in a run chase in the shortest format.
The previous highest by an India captain while batting second in T20Is was 94 not out by Virat Kohli against the same opponent in Hyderabad in 2019.
T20I hundreds as India captain
121* - Rohit Sharma vs AFG, Bengaluru, 2024
118 - Rohit Sharma vs SL, Indore, 2017
111* - Rohit Sharma vs WI, Lucknow, 2018
102* - Shreyas Iyer vs WI, Lucknow, 2026
100 - Suryakumar Yadav vs SA, Johannesburg, 2023
Reaching his maiden T20I hundred off just 42 deliveries, Iyer smashed 10 fours and six towering sixes, dismantling the Caribbean bowling attack with calculated aggression.
Steadying The Ship Before The Storm
India’s pursuit had hit a brief wobble early in the powerplay. After an explosive cameo from Abhishek Sharma (21 off 10 balls), both he and Sanju Samson fell in quick succession, leaving the hosts in a spot of bother at 35 for 2.
Walking in under pressure, Iyer quickly seized the momentum alongside Ishan Kishan. What began as watchful strike rotation rapidly transformed into a full-scale assault. The pair mounted an unbroken 137-run partnership off just 67 balls, completely deflating the West Indian bowling unit.
While Kishan anchored firmly from one end, Iyer targeted both pace and spin with equal authority. The crowd erupted into a standing ovation as he brought up his hundred, removing his helmet to take in the historic applause from teammates and opponents alike.
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India's Dominant Run Continues
Earlier, the West Indies were restricted after a disciplined performance by India’s bowling unit. Arshdeep Singh struck early blows before a 52 from West Indies skipper Shai Hope provided some resistance, guiding the visitors to a competitive-looking 171.
However, on a true batting surface in Lucknow, Iyer’s onslaught proved the total was dozens of runs short. The win marks India’s 10th consecutive full T20I victory, reinforcing the team's commanding form under Iyer's leadership.
Playing XIs:
West Indies: Shai Hope (wk/c), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Springer, Shamar Joseph
India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav
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