Shreyas Iyer delivered one of the most commanding performances of his IPL career as he led Punjab Kings to their second-ever final with a breathtaking unbeaten 87 off 41 balls in Qualifier 2 against Mumbai Indians. It marked Punjab’s second successful 200+ run chase against MI in a week, showcasing both Iyer’s leadership and the team’s fierce intent.

Iyer’s innings was the second-highest score by a captain in IPL playoff history, and it came at a crucial time, helping PBKS shake off the disappointment of their first qualifier loss. At the toss, Iyer had described that loss as a "blip," and he proved it by pacing the chase with composure and then unleashing a calculated assault.

Shreyas Iyer has etched his name in IPL history by surpassing Virat Kohli in a remarkable feat of leadership. Shreyas Iyer now has the most sixes as captain in a single season of IPL with 39 Sixes, surpassing Virat Kohli’s record of 38 sixes in IPL 2016.

Most sixes in an IPL season by a captain

39* - Shreyas Iyer (PBKS), 2025

38 - Virat Kohli (RCB), 2016

31 - David Warner (SRH), 2016

30 - MS Dhoni (CSK), 2018

30 - KL Rahul (PBKS), 2021

Also, Iyer became the first captain to lead three different teams: Delhi Capitals (2020), Kolkata Knight Riders (2024), and PBKS (2025) to the IPL finals, a milestone in IPL history.

Additionally, Iyer joined an elite group of IPL captains by achieving his 50th match victory, becoming only the fifth to reach this mark. His leadership and batting prowess have not only led PBKS to the final but also sparked discussions about his potential future role as India's captain across formats.

As PBKS prepares to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final, Iyer's record-breaking achievements stand as a testament to his exceptional leadership and performance in the IPL.