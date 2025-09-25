Shreyas Iyer To Captain India A Vs Australia A; Rajat Patidar Named Rest Of India Skipper For Irani Cup

The BCCI has announced two significant leadership calls for upcoming fixtures. Shreyas Iyer will captain India A in the one-day series against Australia A, while Rajat Patidar has been appointed skipper of the Rest of India (ROI) side for the prestigious Irani Cup.

Iyer to Lead India A

Shreyas Iyer, who has played a vital role in India’s middle order in recent years, has been given the responsibility to lead the India A squad in the limited-overs matches against Australia A, beginning September 30 in Kanpur. Despite ongoing back stiffness that ruled him out of red-ball commitments, Iyer continues to remain central to India’s white-ball setup. His leadership is expected to provide valuable experience to a squad packed with emerging talents.

Patidar Gets the Irani Cup Captaincy

With Iyer opting out of red-ball cricket for the next six months, Rajat Patidar has been handed the captaincy of Rest of India for the Irani Cup, where they will take on Vidarbha, the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 champions. Patidar’s recent consistency in domestic cricket, combined with his leadership stints in tournaments like the Duleep Trophy, made him the frontrunner for the role. Ruturaj Gaikwad has been named his deputy.

Why the Split Leadership?

The decision highlights the BCCI’s approach of balancing player workload and form across formats. While Iyer remains focused on recovering fully for the upcoming white-ball season, Patidar’s selection is a recognition of his potential as a future leader in India’s red-ball circuit.

Key Dates

India A vs Australia A series: Starts September 30 in Kanpur.

Irani Cup: Rest of India vs Vidarbha, October 1-5 in Nagpur.

Big Picture

The twin announcements reflect the selectors’ strategy of grooming multiple leaders in different formats. For Iyer, it’s a chance to reaffirm his value in white-ball cricket, while Patidar’s opportunity in the Irani Cup offers him the platform to push for higher honours in the Test setup.

India A squad for 1st one-day match: Shreyas Iyer (C), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Priyansh Arya, Simarjeet Singh

India A squad for 2nd and 3rd one-day matches: Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Verma (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh

Rest of India squad (Irani Cup): Rajat Patidar (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Aryan Juyal (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Yash Dhull, Shaikh Rasheed, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Khaleel Ahmed, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Saransh Jain