Shreyas Iyer To Replace Rohit Sharma As India’s Next ODI Captain? BCCI Considers Bold Move Ahead Of 2027 World Cup - Report

The winds of change continue to sweep through Indian cricket. With the team in the middle of a major transition, leadership roles across formats are being reshaped. While Shubman Gill appeared to be the obvious choice for an all-format captaincy, fresh reports suggest that the BCCI is considering middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer as the next leader of the ODI side.

BCCI Considering Iyer as Long-Term Option

According to a report in Dainik Jagran, the selectors and board officials see Iyer as a strong candidate to guide India in ODIs, potentially until the 2027 World Cup. Although no official decision has been made yet, his consistent performances and experience in the middle order have boosted his case.

Iyer played a vital role in India’s Champions Trophy 2025 triumph, scoring 243 runs in five matches with valuable contributions of 15, 56, 79, 45 and 48. His ODI numbers also back his leadership claim — 2845 runs in 70 matches at an average of 48.22 with five centuries.

Rohit Sharma’s Future Key to Decision

The timing of Iyer’s elevation depends largely on Rohit Sharma’s international future. The 38-year-old opener, who continues to lead in ODIs, has already stepped away from T20Is and Tests along with Virat Kohli. Reports suggest that the October ODI series against Australia could be the last time Rohit and Kohli feature in international cricket.

BCCI is expected to hold discussions with both seniors after the Asia Cup to decide on the roadmap. If Rohit steps aside, Iyer could take charge immediately; otherwise, the transition may be delayed.

Why Shubman Gill Is Not in Contention

Shubman Gill was once considered a strong candidate for the all-format captaincy, but the selectors have now ruled him out for the ODI role. The reasoning is straightforward workload management.

Gill is already carrying heavy leadership responsibilities. He led the Test side against England earlier this year and has been appointed vice-captain under Suryakumar Yadav for the upcoming Asia Cup T20Is. He is also set to captain the Test team against West Indies in October.

With a jam-packed schedule that includes tours to Australia and South Africa immediately after the Asia Cup, selectors believe making Gill an all-format captain would risk burnout.

Transition Period in Indian Cricket

Indian cricket is clearly in the middle of a transition phase, balancing the experience of seniors with the rise of a new leadership group. While Gill looks set to anchor the Test side and play a big role in T20s, Iyer’s steady batting and maturity make him the board’s preferred choice to guide the ODI team into the next cycle.

If approved, his appointment will mark another big step in reshaping India’s cricketing future ahead of the 2027 World Cup.