Shreyas Iyer vs Hardik Pandya: Viral During Sparks IPL 2025 Controversy - Watch

In a high-stakes clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Punjab Kings (PBKS), led by the charismatic Shreyas Iyer, dismantled Mumbai Indians (MI) by seven wickets in their final league fixture of IPL 2025. The win not only catapulted PBKS into the playoffs but also ensured a coveted top-two finish — their first since 2014. However, even as fans celebrated Punjab’s resurgence and Iyer’s inspiring leadership, an off-field drama involving MI skipper Hardik Pandya has taken centerstage — one that has set social media abuzz and sparked speculation of a potential rift within Indian cricket’s elite.

The Ignored Handshake: Hardik Pandya Sparks Rift Speculations

As is tradition post-match, players from both sides gathered for handshakes. But in a moment now going viral, Hardik Pandya appeared to snub Shreyas Iyer not once, but twice — first by walking past him without acknowledgment, and then by avoiding eye contact even when directly facing him. The incident, captured live and widely circulated across Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), has cricket fans and experts questioning whether tensions are brewing between the two high-profile captains ahead of the IPL 2025 playoffs. The video shows Pandya greeting other PBKS players warmly before walking right past Iyer, who had moments earlier sealed the game with a six off Trent Boult. Despite standing within arm’s reach, Pandya appeared visibly cold, prompting viewers to wonder: Was this deliberate or just a misread moment of intensity?

Toss Camaraderie vs Post-Match Frost: What Changed?

Interestingly, earlier in the day, both captains were seen sharing a light-hearted exchange during the toss, indicating no signs of tension. This contrast between pre-match bonhomie and post-match awkwardness has further fueled speculation. While neither party has commented officially, insiders suggest that the moment may have stemmed from on-field competitiveness rather than any personal feud. Nonetheless, Pandya’s public cold shoulder to Iyer has added a dramatic subplot to an already fiery IPL season.

Shreyas Iyer: A Proven Leader in IPL 2025

If anything, Iyer’s performance as captain this season has been nothing short of sensational. Under his guidance, PBKS have displayed consistency, tactical awareness, and fearlessness — qualities that helped break their 11-year playoff drought. This is the third franchise that Iyer has led into the IPL playoffs, having earlier steered Delhi Capitals to the final and won the IPL title with Kolkata Knight Riders. His strategic acumen and composed demeanour have turned PBKS into a genuine title contender this year. Against Mumbai, Iyer once again played a captain’s knock, anchoring the chase and finishing it in style — a six that not only sealed victory but also highlighted his big-match temperament.

Social Media Reacts: “Cold War Brewing in Team India?”

Fans were quick to jump to conclusions, with hashtags like #PandyaVsIyer, #MIvsPBKSDrama, and #RiftInTheRanks trending across social platforms. Several former cricketers, however, urged caution, calling the moment a heat-of-the-battle oversight.

Many users also referenced Akash Ambani’s intense boundary-line conversation with Iyer during the 18th over as another intriguing subplot in a match loaded with on- and off-field theatrics.