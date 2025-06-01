Shreyas Iyer vs Jasprit Bumrah To Rohit Sharma vs Arshdeep Singh: 6 Key Player Battles To Watch Out In PBKS vs MI IPL Qualifier 2

PBKS vs MI: The stage is set for a thrilling clash as Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025 on Sunday, June 1. With a spot in the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on the line, both teams will be looking to bring their best game to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

While PBKS are coming off a loss to RCB in Qualifier 1, MI earned their place in this match with a convincing win over Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator. With star players on both sides, fans can expect several exciting one-on-one matchups that could decide the outcome of the game.

PBKS vs MI: Player Battles To Watch Out For

Prabhsimran Singh vs Trent Boult

Prabhsimran Singh has managed 26 runs off 25 balls against left-arm pacer Trent Boult but has also been dismissed twice. Boult’s ability to take wickets in the powerplay could once again come into play as he looks to remove Prabhsimran early.

Shreyas Iyer vs Jasprit Bumrah

This battle could be crucial in the powerplay or middle overs. Iyer has scored 66 runs off 50 balls against Bumrah, but his strike rate of 132 isn’t very high. Bumrah has dismissed him once, and with his deadly yorkers and sharp variations, the MI pacer will be looking to trouble Iyer again.

Shreyas Iyer vs Hardik Pandya

Iyer has found it tough going against Hardik Pandya as well. The MI skipper has dismissed him once while conceding just 17 runs off 17 balls. This means Iyer will need to be extra cautious when facing either of these two pace-bowling threats.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep has often made life difficult for Suryakumar in MI vs PBKS games. The left-arm pacer has dismissed SKY twice in 35 balls, conceding only 42 runs. Although Suryakumar has a decent strike rate, Arshdeep’s knack for picking up big wickets could play a vital role in this match.

Rohit Sharma vs Arshdeep Singh

Rohit has scored 28 runs off 23 balls against Arshdeep, with one dismissal. While Rohit appears to handle him relatively well, Arshdeep’s ability to swing the new ball and strike early in the innings could still prove dangerous for the MI opener.

Hardik Pandya vs Yuzvendra Chahal

This matchup strongly favours Chahal. The leg-spinner has dismissed Hardik four times in T20s while conceding just 71 runs off 74 deliveries. With an economy of under 6 and consistent breakthroughs, Chahal is expected to challenge Hardik in the middle overs.

With so many thrilling individual matchups, this Qualifier 2 promises to be a gripping contest. Whether it’s Bumrah’s precision, Chahal’s spin magic, or Arshdeep’s new-ball threat, the battle between bat and ball will be fierce. Both teams will need their top stars to step up in this must-win encounter to earn a ticket to the IPL 2025 Final.