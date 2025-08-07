After being overlooked for India’s England tour earlier this year, Shreyas Iyer is reportedly in consideration for a return to both the T20I and Test squads this month. With the Asia Cup 2025 approaching and a Test series against the West Indies on the horizon, selectors are looking at Iyer’s experience to strengthen the middle order across formats. According To Times of India, Iyer is all set to be an all-format player considering he already is an integral part of ODI team.



Shreyas Iyer has been in a stellar form this year. His stellar run started from England's Home Tour consisting of three ODIs where he amassed 181 runs in 3 games. Continuing his Midas touch to the all important Champions Trophy 2025, he scored 243 runs. He then had a fabulous IPL 2025 leading Punjab Kings to final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. As a batter he scored whopping 604 runs.

The Asia Cup will be held in T20 format starting on September 9 in the UAE, followed by a two-Test series in India against the West Indies from October 2, with the first match in Ahmedabad. Currently part of India’s ODI setup, Iyer is seen as a vital fit for the middle order, particularly against spin an area where India has struggled at times.

A source told The Times of India, “We need Iyer’s class and experience in the middle order in all formats. It’s something that we missed in England during the Anderson‑Tendulkar Trophy. The selectors are aware that Iyer is an excellent player of spin bowling, which will be crucial in a home season that involves four Tests two each against the West Indies and South Africa.”

Iyer All Set For The Season Ahead

Meanwhile, Iyer has also been selected for West Zone in the 2025‑26 Duleep Trophy, which begins on August 28. The zonal tournament will be played in its traditional format this season, and West Zone's squad led by Shardul Thakur includes Sarfaraz Khan and Yashasvi Jaiswal alongside Iyer. With his last Test appearance dating back to February 2024 and having dropped from the central contract due to form and fitness issues, Iyer has been working hard to climb back into contention. He was India’s leading run-scorer in their victorious 2025 ICC Champions Trophy campaign and posted an impressive Ranji season, tallying 480 runs in five matches at an average of 68.57 with two centuries to his name.

India is scheduled to play West Indies in a two-match Test series at home starting from October 2nd.