Shreyas Iyer, India's ODI vice-captain, who sustained a spleen laceration injury during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney, and was later admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), is now stable.

Iyer suffered a lower left rib cage injury while trying to take a tough running catch to dismiss Alex Carey off Harshit Rana’s bowling during the third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, October 25. Although he initially left the field with help from the physio, his condition worsened later as his vital signs parameters dropped leading to his immediate hospitalization.

Further tests revealed internal bleeding due to a splenic laceration, after which he was moved to the ICU for close observation.



BCCI Gives Latest Medical Update On Shreyas Iyer

While giving a latest medical update on Shreyas on Tuesday, October 28, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said that India's ODI vice-captain continues to be under observation.

"Shreyas Iyer sustained a blunt injury to his abdomen, resulting in a laceration of his spleen with internal bleeding on 25th October during the third ODI against Australia," the BCCI said in a statement.

"The injury was promptly identified, and the bleeding was immediately arrested. His condition is now stable, and he continues to be under observation. A repeat scan done on Tuesday, 28th October, has shown significant improvement, and Shreyas is on the road to recovery.

The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, will continue to monitor his progress," it added.

As per IANS report, Iyer has been moved out of the ICU and the Indian team management remains in close contact with him and is keeping a constant watch on his recovery.

Suryakumar Yadav Speaks About Suryakumar Yadav's Health Condition

Earlier in the day, India T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav also said that Shreyas Iyer's health is improving and they have been talking for few days.

"We spoke to him at least on the first day when we got to know that he had an injury. I called him first. Then I found out that he did not have a phone. So I called the physio, Kamlesh. He told me that he is stable. On the first day, I don't know how, but he was looking good. We have been talking for two days now. He has been replying. If he is replying on the phone, it means he is stable," Suryakumar said on Iyer’s injury.

"There is also a doctor there, so it is looking good. I mean, he is good. He is talking. Everything is normal. He said that he will take care of himself for a few more days. But he has been replying, talking to everyone, so it is good," he added.