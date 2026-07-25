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Shreyas Iyer's First win as captain: 'Starving for victory, even leftovers taste like wedding meal' says Ex-India star

Shreyas Iyer secured his inaugural victory as India’s T20 International captain on Thursday, putting an end to a six-match losing streak that began after he assumed leadership responsibilities from Suryakumar Yadav earlier this year.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 03:00 PM IST|Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 03:00 PM IST
Shreyas Iyer's First win as captain: 'Starving for victory, even leftovers taste like wedding meal' says Ex-India star
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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