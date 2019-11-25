Shubang Hegde to lead India U-19 squad in remaining one-day matches against Afghanistan

Shubang Hegde will lead the 15-member India Under-19 squad in the remaining three one-dayer matches of the five-match series against Afghanistan U-19 to be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B ground in Lucknow.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) All-India Junior Selection Committee picked up the India U-19 squad for the remaining matches on Monday.

"The All-India Junior Selection Committee has picked India U19 team for the remaining three one-day matches of the ongoing series against Afghanistan U19 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B ground in Lucknow," the BCCI said in a press release.

While the third one-dayer will be played on November 26, the remaining two matches will be played on November 28 and 30.

India are currently leading the five-match series 2-0.

The full Indian U-19 squad is as follows:

Divyansh Saxena (MCA), Arjun Azad (UTCA Chandigarh), Arjun Murthy (TNCA), Kumar Kushagra (wicket-keeper) (JSCA), Kruthik Krishna (wicket-keeper) (KSCA), Sourav Dagar (DDCA), Shashwat Rawat (Baroda CA), Shubhang Hegde, Captain (KSCA), Manav Sutar (RCA), CTL Rakshan (Hyderabad CA), Vidyadhar Patil (KSCA), Vikrant Bhadoriya (MPCA), Kartik Tyagi (UPCA), Rishabh Bansal (UPCA), Aquib Khan (UPCA).