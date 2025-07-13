Shubhman Gill’s Heated Clash With Crawley, Duckett At Lord’s: Sunil Gavaskar Says Absence Of England Players From IPL Could Be The Reason

ENG vs IND: The third day of the 3rd India vs England Test at Lord’s ended in fiery fashion as India captain Shubman Gill exchanged heated words with England’s Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett. With just 10 minutes left in play, tensions rose after Crawley repeatedly pulled out of his stance while facing Jasprit Bumrah. Frustrated by what he perceived as time-wasting tactics, Gill reacted angrily with an expletive-laced outburst, sparking a tense verbal duel.

Crawley Struck, Gill Unimpressed

After Crawley was struck on the glove by a Bumrah delivery, he called for the physio. However, instead of sympathy, he received sarcastic claps from Gill, who gestured animatedly towards the dressing room. The situation further escalated as Gill and Duckett also exchanged sharp words, reflecting the rising hostility between the two sides.

Gavaskar Points to IPL Absence as Root Cause

Reacting to the drama, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar offered an intriguing perspective. Speaking on air, he suggested that the absence of key England players from the IPL contributed to the growing animosity between the two sides.

“There is a reason why this happened. That’s because not a lot of England players are competing in the IPL,” Gavaskar said.

“Other teams have players who play IPL, travel together, share dressing rooms. England doesn’t. That familiarity is missing, and the rivalry feels more intense.”

Gavaskar’s comments highlight a cultural gap that might be fuelling on-field confrontations in an otherwise hard-fought series.

ENG vs IND: Day 3 Even-Steven

At stumps on Day 3, England were 2/0 in 1 over in their second innings, holding a slim 2-run lead over India after both sides posted identical first innings totals of 387. KL Rahul’s century, supported by Pant (74) and Jadeja (72), helped India draw level. England’s Woakes (3/84) and Archer (2/52) were the pick of the bowlers.

With the series level at 1-1 and the third Test delicately poised, the final two days promise intense battles not just with bat and ball, but possibly in spirit as well. The tension from Day 3 may very well spill over, raising the stakes in what has already become a gripping Test match at the “Home of Cricket.”