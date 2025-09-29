Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma Pose With ‘ Virtual Trophy’ After India’s Asia Cup Win Amid ACC Snub

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: India clinched the Asia Cup 2025 title with a convincing five-wicket win over Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday (September 28). But the celebrations were overshadowed by a dramatic off-field controversy as the Indian team was denied the winner’s trophy by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Gill’s Viral Post With ‘Virtual Trophy’ Goes Viral

India’s T20I vice-captain Shubman Gill grabbed social media attention on Monday (September 29) when he shared a cheeky Instagram post featuring himself and teammate Abhishek Sharma posing with a graphic of the Asia Cup trophy. Since India refused to accept the physical trophy from ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi who also serves as a minister in Pakistan Gill used the digital image to mark the victory.

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who missed the final due to a niggle, also followed suit, posting a celebratory picture with the same trophy graphic. The posts quickly went viral, symbolizing India’s unique way of celebrating their win despite the absence of the actual silverware.

Abhishek Sharma Shines As Player of the Tournament

While Gill had a quiet tournament scoring just 127 runs in seven matches, including a 12-run cameo in the final Abhishek Sharma emerged as India’s breakout star. The left-handed opener amassed 314 runs in seven games, earning the Player of the Tournament award.

Speaking after the final, Abhishek credited the team management for backing his aggressive batting approach.

“Getting into this team after winning the World Cup wasn’t easy for any opener. But we had a plan to show intent from the first ball. I worked really hard on that. My captain and coach supported me throughout,” Abhishek said. He acknowledged that his fearless style carries risks but stressed the importance of trusting the process.

Suryakumar Yadav Slams ACC Over Trophy Snub

India captain Suryakumar Yadav expressed shock at the unprecedented incident, revealing that it was the first time in his career that a winning side was denied the trophy.

“This is something I have never seen in all my years of playing and following cricket. A champion team was denied a trophy, and it was a hard-earned one. We truly deserved it,” Suryakumar told reporters after the match.

According to team sources, India had requested that the trophy be presented by Emirates Board vice chairman Khalid Al Zarooni, but ACC chief Naqvi allegedly refused, instructing officials to remove the medals and trophy from the presentation area.

India To File Official Protest

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that India will lodge a strong protest against the ACC chairman’s actions at the next ICC conference scheduled for November. The board is expected to raise the issue formally, citing a breach of sporting protocol and disrespect to the champion team.

Despite the trophy drama, India’s on-field dominance spoke for itself. The Men in Blue sealed their second major title in 2025 with a clinical all-round performance, reminding fans that while politics may steal the headlines, cricket remains the ultimate winner.