Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma To Open; Jasprit Bumrah To Lead Pace Attack: Ajinkya Rahane Picks His Best XI For Asia Cup 2025
As India has announced the squad for the Asia Cup 2025, Ajinkya Rahane has named his best playing XI for the tournament.
Former Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has shared his preferred playing XI for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, presenting a blend of youth and experience as India looks to reclaim regional dominance. Rahane’s selection sheds light on the next generation of cricketers while still relying on proven match-winners.
Gill-Abhishek to Open, Tilak-SKY in Middle Order
At the top of the order, Rahane has placed his faith in Shubman Gill and the explosive Abhishek Sharma, a left-right combination that has been in the spotlight thanks to their recent domestic and international exploits. The middle order features Tilak Varma at No. 3, followed by India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, ensuring both stability and firepower.
Hardik, Jitesh Add Balance
The all-round role is entrusted to Hardik Pandya, whose ability to provide breakthroughs and finish games makes him indispensable. Jitesh Sharma has been preferred as the wicketkeeper, known for his aggressive batting in the lower middle order.
Strong Spin Attack with Bumrah-Arshdeep Duo
The bowling attack reflects Rahane’s emphasis on variety. Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav form the spin backbone, with Varun Chakravarthy or Harshit Rana as a flexible option. The pace department will be led by Jasprit Bumrah, supported by the promising Arshdeep Singh, creating a lethal mix of experience and youth.
A Balanced XI Ahead of Asia Cup from Rahane
Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana.
