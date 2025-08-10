After a remarkable showing on the England tour, the BCCI reportedly plans to reward Shubman Gill with the T20I vice-captaincy for the upcoming Asia Cup. Previously, Axar Patel served as vice-captain during the T20I series against England, but Gill’s impressive resurgence has convinced the board to include him in the leadership group, according to a RevSportz report. The same report states that BCCI no longer views Rohit Sharma as the long-term ODI captain and sees Gill leading India at the next ODI World Cup in South Africa. Following a triumphant stint as India’s Test skipper in England, Shubman Gill is on the verge of being promoted to T20I vice-captain ahead of the 2025 Asia Cup, which kicks off September 9 in the UAE. Insiders told RevSportz that with Suryakumar Yadav expected to be match-fit for the tournament which this time will be contested in the T20 format—Gill is set to deputise for him. This move signals not just Gill’s return to India’s T20I setup but also his growing role as a leader across multiple formats.

Update On Surya

Suryakumar Yadav has resumed batting sessions at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and is on track to regain full fitness prior to the Asia Cup. Meanwhile, Gill is set for his first T20I selection since the Sri Lanka series in 2024. Having been a mainstay across the Test circuit featuring notably in home assignments against Australia, Bangladesh, and EnglandGill was given a break from T20Is to focus on red-ball cricket, with Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson stepping up as openers in his absence.

With Gill’s much-anticipated T20I comeback imminent, it remains uncertain whether he will reclaim his opening spot or slot in at number 3. His IPL consistency has further strengthened his case: over the past three seasons with Gujarat Titans, Gill has piled up 890 runs at a strike rate of 157.80, 426 at 147.40, and 650 at 155.88. These numbers, coupled with his growing leadership profile, have persuaded the team management to reintegrate him. The slower tracks in the UAE have only added weight to the argument—India may benefit from a stabilising anchor rather than an all-out attacking approach, particularly against foes like Pakistan.

There is increasing consensus that Gill, currently also serving as India’s ODI vice-captain, is being primed to take over full-time ODI captaincy possibly even leading the squad at the 2027 World Cup in South Africa. Whether that transition happens right away or gradually is yet to be seen, but with Rohit Sharma now focusing solely on the ODI format and the IPL, mostly taking on the “impact substitute” role, doubts over his longevity, form, and fitness are growing. Rohit's upcoming assignment is the white-ball series in Australia, slated for October–November.

It’s noteworthy that Gill had already been marked as a leadership prospect early in his career: when he was appointed captain of India C in the 2019-20 Deodhar Trophy, he became the youngest player to captain in a Deodhar Trophy final, surpassing Virat Kohli’s record. That India C squad featured notable names like Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Jalaj Saxena, Dinesh Karthik, Dhawal Kulkarni, and Axar Patel. Now flourishing as India’s Test captain scoring runs and inspiring a new-look lineup Shubman Gill’s elevation within the national setup signals the dawn of a fresh era for Indian cricket.