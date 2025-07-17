Shubman Gill And Gautam Gambhir In Tension As Indian Pacer Suffers Hand Injury During Nets Ahead Of 4th Test

Jasprit Bumrah appears set to play in the crucial fourth Test against England, but India faces a fresh injury concern with pacer Arshdeep Singh sustaining a cut on his bowling hand during practice in Manchester on Thursday. Arshdeep, who has not yet made his debut in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, injured himself while attempting to stop a shot from Sai Sudharsan during his follow-through. Following the incident, the medical team immediately began assessing the injury to determine whether stitches would be required. A report by The Indian Express confirmed the news of injury.

India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate explained the situation after the session. “Arshdeep took a ball while he was bowling there, Sai hit a ball and he tried to stop it and it’s just a cut. So we have to see how bad the cut is. Obviously, the medical team have taken him off to see a doctor and obviously, if he needs stitches or doesn’t need stitches it’s going to be important to our planning for the next few days,” he said.

The injury occurred during India's first practice session following their narrow 22-run defeat in the third Test, which put them 2-1 behind in the series. Arshdeep had been in contention to make his Test debut if the team decided to rotate pacers, but his availability will now depend on his recovery.

India is also monitoring wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant’s fitness after he took a blow to the index finger of his left hand while attempting to collect a delivery from Bumrah that deflected down the leg side during England’s first innings at Lord’s. Pant was in visible discomfort and did not keep wickets for the remainder of the match. However, captain Shubman Gill has stated that Pant is expected to be fit for the upcoming Test, starting July 23 in Manchester.

Meanwhile, Ryan ten Doeschate all but confirmed that Bumrah is set to feature in the do-or-die game. “We’ll make that call in Manchester. We know we’ve got him for one of the last two Tests. I think it’s pretty obvious the series is on the line now in Manchester, so there will be a leaning towards playing him,” he added.