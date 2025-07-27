Shubman Gill And KL Rahul Enter History Books With Epic Stand In 4th Test At Manchester

Indian cricket witnessed a historic moment on Day 4 of the fourth Test at Old Trafford, Manchester, as Shubman Gill and KL Rahul battled through adversity to script one of the finest rescue acts in the country’s Test history. The pair produced an unbeaten 174-run stand, steering India to 174/2 at stumps, still trailing by 137 runs but firmly keeping the visitors in the contest.

India Fights Back After Early Collapse

India's second innings started disastrously, losing both openers with the score at 0. Under immense pressure, Gill (78 off 167 balls)* and Rahul (87 off 210 balls)* showcased remarkable composure and discipline against a relentless England attack. Their partnership not only steadied India’s innings but also broke a 48-year-old record for the highest third-wicket stand after a team was reduced to 0/2 in a Test match.

Both Batters Cross 500-Run Milestone in Series

The stand carried even greater significance as it pushed both players past the 500-run mark for the series, a rare feat in Indian cricket history.

Shubman Gill has amassed 690 runs (not out) so far in the series, establishing himself as the leading run-scorer.

KL Rahul, meanwhile, has crossed 501 runs (not out), becoming only the second Indian opener after Sunil Gavaskar (1979) to cross 500 runs in a Test series in England.

Historic Company: First Time in 55 Years

This achievement marks just the third instance in Indian cricket history where two players have scored over 500 runs each in the same Test series, and only the second time away from home.

Vijay Hazare (543) & Rusi Modi (560) - vs West Indies (Home) 1948

Dilip Sardesai (648) & Sunil Gavaskar (774) - vs West Indies (Away) 1971

Shubman Gill (690)* & KL Rahul (501)* - vs England (Away) 2025

This is also the first instance in 55 years where two Indian players have achieved the milestone in an overseas series.

Defying England’s Dominance

England, powered by captain Ben Stokes’ 141 and a five-wicket haul, had put India on the back foot with a massive total of 669. However, Gill and Rahul’s defiance has not only kept India alive but also shifted momentum back to the visitors. With rain predicted on the final day, the pair’s resilience could prove crucial in saving the match.

What’s Next?

With India still trailing by 137 runs, the final day could be decisive for the series. If Gill and Rahul continue their marathon stand, India could salvage a draw or even stage a remarkable turnaround. Regardless of the outcome, their partnership will go down as one of the most memorable in India’s Test cricket history.