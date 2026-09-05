/Shubman Gill becomes ‘Uncle’ to Virat Kohli’s son Akaay in viral reel, his 4-word comment steals the show - WATCH

Upcoming Fixtures And Team Dynamics

Looking ahead, both Kohli and Gill are expected to share the dressing room as India's ODI team takes on West Indies in a 3 match series, starting September 27. The opening fixture will take place in Thiruvananthapuram, followed by subsequent games in Guwahati and New Chandigarh, though the official squad has not been announced yet. Following those encounters, a 5 match T20I series will be played between the two teams from October 6. Meanwhile, Gill is not part of India’s T20 cricket squad for the Asian Games 2026, set to be held in Japan later this month, where Shreyas Iyer will captain the team while Tilak Varma serves as the vice captain.