/Shubman Gill becomes ‘Uncle’ to Virat Kohli’s son Akaay in viral reel, his 4-word comment steals the show - WATCH

A humorous Instagram sketch featuring a content creator posing as a school teacher recently caught the internet's attention. In the fictional scenario, the creator jokingly orders toddler Akaay Kohli to bring his high profile parents, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, to school as a punishment for a minor infraction. Adding an unexpected twist, the creator blushes and tells the child to bring his 'uncle' Shubman Gill along the next day as well. The clip spread rapidly across digital platforms, prompting fans to flood the comment section with laughter and memes.
Shubman Gill Intervenes With A Playful Comment
Observing the viral entertainment, Gill decided to join in on the joke by leaving a public note under the post. Tagging Virat Kohli directly, the young batsman offered a lighthearted assurance that he would manage the situation.
'bhai dw I gotchu'
Shubman Gill literally tagged him. Eager to the reaction of Kohli bro pic.twitter.com/4vT6v12gYl— ` (@whipofwrist) September 3, 2026
This quick witted response immediately set social media abuzz. Thousands of supporters reacted to the comment, celebrating the close bond and easygoing camaraderie shared between two of India's most prominent sports figures. While fans continue to tag Kohli in anticipation of a reply, the viral interaction has further highlighted the warm off field relationship often praised by followers of the game.
Upcoming Fixtures And Team Dynamics
Looking ahead, both Kohli and Gill are expected to share the dressing room as India's ODI team takes on West Indies in a 3 match series, starting September 27. The opening fixture will take place in Thiruvananthapuram, followed by subsequent games in Guwahati and New Chandigarh, though the official squad has not been announced yet. Following those encounters, a 5 match T20I series will be played between the two teams from October 6. Meanwhile, Gill is not part of India’s T20 cricket squad for the Asian Games 2026, set to be held in Japan later this month, where Shreyas Iyer will captain the team while Tilak Varma serves as the vice captain.
Shubman Gill Review Meeting
Gill recently attended BCCI review meeting in Mumbai where coach Gautam Gambhir, T20I captain Shreyas Iyer were also present along with VVS Laxman and Devajit Saikia. The key agenda of the meeting was Indian cricket injury crsisi, FTP preparations and Rohit Sharma's ODI future. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar was also expected to join virtually but couldn't due to technical errors.
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