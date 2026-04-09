Shubman Gill becomes victim of Ashish Nehra's wrath after a costly overthrow almost costs Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026; video goes viral - Watch

The moment that’s dominating IPL chatter right now is Ashish Nehra’s explosive on-camera reaction after Shubman Gill’s run-out attempt turned into four overthrows. It came during a decisive phase of IPL 2026 clash between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals. Despite that costly moment, GT held their nerve to seal a dramatic one-run win at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, making Nehra’s outburst both relatable and ultimately inconsequential to the result.

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What triggered Ashish Nehra’s X-rated reaction

The flashpoint came in the 16th over with DC chasing aggressively.

DC needed 63 off 28 balls

Tristan Stubbs nudged a yorker for a quick single

Gill collected and fired a sharp direct hit at the striker’s end

The throw hit the stumps but deflected away

Instead of a breakthrough, GT conceded four overthrows.

The cameras immediately cut to Nehra in the dugout. His raw, unfiltered expletive captured the pressure of the moment. In elite T20 cricket, these split-second swings often define games, and this felt like a turning point.

Why this moment went viral

There are three clear reasons this clip exploded across social media:

1. Relatability of pressure

Nehra’s reaction wasn’t manufactured. It reflected exactly how high-stakes IPL scenarios feel in real time.

2. The irony of execution

Gill did almost everything right. A perfect throw still resulted in damage, underlining how cruel T20 margins can be.

3. Timing within the match

This wasn’t a dead phase. It came when DC were still very much in the chase, amplifying its significance.

Match context: GT vs DC turned into a last-ball classic

This wasn’t just about one incident. The game itself was a high-quality thriller.

GT’s innings: power-packed foundation

Gill led from the front with 70 (45)

Jos Buttler smashed 55 (27)

Washington Sundar added a crucial fifty

GT posted 210/4

DC’s chase: inches away

KL Rahul anchored with 92

Strong opening stand kept DC ahead of the rate

Game went down to the final ball

The finish

David Miller refused a single on the penultimate ball

Kuldeep Yadav was run out last ball

GT won by 1 run

Tactical insight: why the overthrow didn’t cost GT

At first glance, four overthrows in a tight chase looks fatal. But GT’s composure at the death changed the narrative.

Death bowling execution

GT bowlers consistently hit yorkers and slower variations, forcing DC batters into low-percentage shots.

Field awareness recovery

After the overthrow, GT tightened inner-ring fielding, preventing easy twos.

Pressure inversion

The refusal of a single by Miller showed scoreboard pressure flipping back onto DC.

This is where elite teams differ. One error doesn’t spiral into collapse.