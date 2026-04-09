Shubman Gill becomes victim of Ashish Nehra's wrath after a costly overthrow almost costs Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026; video goes viral - Watch
Ashish Nehra’s explosive reaction after Shubman Gill’s overthrow goes viral as GT beat DC in a last-ball IPL 2026 thriller.
- Ashish Nehra’s raw on-camera reaction captured the intensity of a match-defining IPL moment.
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- Shubman Gill’s near-perfect run-out attempt turned into four overthrows, shifting momentum briefly.
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- Gujarat Titans held their nerve to win by one run despite a critical fielding error.
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The moment that’s dominating IPL chatter right now is Ashish Nehra’s explosive on-camera reaction after Shubman Gill’s run-out attempt turned into four overthrows. It came during a decisive phase of IPL 2026 clash between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals. Despite that costly moment, GT held their nerve to seal a dramatic one-run win at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, making Nehra’s outburst both relatable and ultimately inconsequential to the result.
— Lala (@FabulasGuy) April 8, 2026
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What triggered Ashish Nehra’s X-rated reaction
The flashpoint came in the 16th over with DC chasing aggressively.
- DC needed 63 off 28 balls
- Tristan Stubbs nudged a yorker for a quick single
- Gill collected and fired a sharp direct hit at the striker’s end
- The throw hit the stumps but deflected away
Instead of a breakthrough, GT conceded four overthrows.
The cameras immediately cut to Nehra in the dugout. His raw, unfiltered expletive captured the pressure of the moment. In elite T20 cricket, these split-second swings often define games, and this felt like a turning point.
Why this moment went viral
There are three clear reasons this clip exploded across social media:
1. Relatability of pressure
Nehra’s reaction wasn’t manufactured. It reflected exactly how high-stakes IPL scenarios feel in real time.
2. The irony of execution
Gill did almost everything right. A perfect throw still resulted in damage, underlining how cruel T20 margins can be.
3. Timing within the match
This wasn’t a dead phase. It came when DC were still very much in the chase, amplifying its significance.
Match context: GT vs DC turned into a last-ball classic
This wasn’t just about one incident. The game itself was a high-quality thriller.
GT’s innings: power-packed foundation
Gill led from the front with 70 (45)
Jos Buttler smashed 55 (27)
Washington Sundar added a crucial fifty
GT posted 210/4
DC’s chase: inches away
KL Rahul anchored with 92
Strong opening stand kept DC ahead of the rate
Game went down to the final ball
The finish
David Miller refused a single on the penultimate ball
Kuldeep Yadav was run out last ball
GT won by 1 run
Tactical insight: why the overthrow didn’t cost GT
At first glance, four overthrows in a tight chase looks fatal. But GT’s composure at the death changed the narrative.
Death bowling execution
GT bowlers consistently hit yorkers and slower variations, forcing DC batters into low-percentage shots.
Field awareness recovery
After the overthrow, GT tightened inner-ring fielding, preventing easy twos.
Pressure inversion
The refusal of a single by Miller showed scoreboard pressure flipping back onto DC.
This is where elite teams differ. One error doesn’t spiral into collapse.
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