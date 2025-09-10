Shubman Gill Bowled in Nets as Abhishek Sharma Unleashes 30 Sixes Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Opener

As the Asia Cup 2025 gets underway, the Indian cricket team’s practice sessions at the ICC Academy in Dubai offered fans an early glimpse into form, flair, and a hint of unpredictability. The spotlight swung between vice-captain Shubman Gill, who suffered an unexpected blow in the nets, and young sensation Abhishek Sharma, whose power-hitting left teammates and coaches awestruck.

Shubman Gill’s Mixed Nets Session

Vice-captain Shubman Gill, expected to play a pivotal role in India’s opening game against the UAE, had a session that was a blend of elegance and humility. Gill, known for his stylish cover drives and impeccable timing, initially looked in prime touch, effortlessly dispatching deliveries from the nets.

However, the training session had a dramatic moment when a local net bowler produced a sharp delivery that completely beat Gill’s defence, uprooting the off stump. While it was a rare moment of vulnerability for the star batter, it also reminded fans that even the best players can be tested in practice.

Gill’s return to the Asia Cup squad, alongside his appointment as vice-captain, has sparked discussions about India’s opening pair. While speculation continues over whether he will open alongside Abhishek Sharma or bat at No. 3, his skill and experience make him a central figure for India’s campaign.

Abhishek Sharma’s Power-Hitting Extravaganza

The real spectacle at the nets was Abhishek Sharma, who turned an optional practice session into an hour-long power-hitting exhibition. Over the course of the session, Sharma reportedly smashed 25 to 30 sixes, with many soaring beyond the practice facility. Unlike brute force hitting, Sharma relied on precision, hand-eye coordination, and timing, making his strokes both brutal and beautiful.

Sharma’s display is a huge confidence boost for India’s management as they finalize their batting combinations. Having played alongside Gill since childhood, the duo is being tipped as a potential opening pair, creating an explosive start for India in the Asia Cup 2025.

Wicketkeeping and Fielding Focus

With Sanju Samson opting to rest after an indifferent outing, Jitesh Sharma took center stage in wicketkeeping drills. Under the supervision of fielding coach T. Dilip, Jitesh worked on challenging “no-look” catching drills, focusing purely on reaction time and instinct. His hard work hints at a potential role as India’s starting wicketkeeper, at least for the opening match against the UAE.

Meanwhile, senior players like Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, and Harshit Rana chose recovery over practice, reflecting India’s careful workload management strategy in a packed season. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh concentrated on fitness drills under strength coach Adrian Le Roux, emphasizing the team’s focus on conditioning and injury prevention.