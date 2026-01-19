India's recent ODI series loss to the Blackcaps has placed Ravindra Jadeja directly under the microscope. The veteran all rounder is facing intense criticism after a performance that many analysts have labeled a "horror show." Despite the scrutiny, India captain Shubman Gill has thrown his full weight behind both Jadeja and his spin partner Kuldeep Yadav, even as the reality of their struggles becomes impossible to ignore.

The Batting Drought and Growing Criticism

The primary source of frustration for fans and critics is Ravindra Jadeja's lack of impact with the bat at the crucial number six position. While he is utilized as a primary all rounder, it has now been 13 years since Jadeja recorded a half century on Indian soil. His most recent fifty at home dates back to 2013, when he scored 61 against England in Kochi.

During the Indore defeat, the criticism reached a peak when Jadeja threw away his wicket at a vital juncture. This occurred while Virat Kohli was well set and scoring runs, leaving the middle order exposed. Consequently, his role in the 2026 T20 World Cup cycle and his current ODI status are being questioned by the India Today Sports Desk and various cricket analysts.

Bowling Struggles for the Spin Pair

The bowling department offered little reprieve for Jadeja, who went wicketless throughout the entire three match series. His partner, Kuldeep Yadav, was also strategically dismantled by New Zealand batters like Daryl Mitchell. Kuldeep conceded 182 runs across 25 overs, finishing with a high economy rate of 7.28 and a bowling average of 60.66. This was particularly disappointing given his history as a strike bowler, having taken 49 wickets in 2023 and 19 scalps in 2025.

Shubman Gill’s Response to the Backlash

Speaking at the post match press conference, Shubman Gill addressed the criticism of "Jaddu bhai" directly. He admitted that the batting unit failed to capitalize on starts but defended Jadeja’s individual form.

"Firstly, I think about Jaddu bhai. I don’t know how many matches he has played over the past couple of years, but in terms of his batting, he was looking in good touch. That said, I think all of us batters, especially, were not able to convert the starts we got. Whenever you play in India, you usually see high-scoring matches, and if batters get starts but don’t convert them at least two of them it always becomes difficult," Gill stated.

Regarding Kuldeep’s lack of wickets, Gill added that sometimes these things happen and emphasized that Kuldeep remains a strike bowler who will grow from this experience.

Wider Fallout

The series loss has triggered a wave of reactions across the cricketing world. While Gautam Gambhir has been brutally trolled for the historic series defeat, R. Ashwin has provided a technical analysis of the flaws in Gill’s own batting. Despite these internal and external pressures, the team leadership continues to back the veteran duo of Jadeja and Kuldeep as they look toward future challenges.