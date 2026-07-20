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Shubman Gill breaks silence on Rohit Sharma retirement rumours after Lord's ODI, says 'No discussion in the team...'

Shubman Gill dismissed speculation surrounding Rohit Sharma's ODI retirement after India's defeat to England at Lord's. The India captain said there had been 'no discussion in the team' about the veteran opener's future.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 10:13 AM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 10:13 AM IST
Shubman Gill breaks silence on Rohit Sharma retirement rumours after Lord's ODI, says 'No discussion in the team...'
Image Credit: X/ BCCI

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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