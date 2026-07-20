India captain Shubman Gill has dismissed speculation surrounding Rohit Sharma's ODI retirement after the veteran opener silenced his critics with a brilliant century in the third ODI against England at Lord's. Gill said there had been no discussion within the dressing room about Rohit's future, even as reports suggested selectors were planning to move on from the former captain.
Rohit Sharma's future in ODI cricket has once again become a major talking point after India's defeat to England in the third and final ODI at Lord's. The 39-year-old opener responded to mounting retirement speculation by smashing a superb 138 off 110 balls, but his knock was not enough to prevent India from suffering a 27-run defeat and losing the three-match series 2-1.
Following the match, India captain Shubman Gill firmly rejected reports suggesting Rohit was preparing to retire from international cricket.
Gill made it clear that Rohit had not informed the team of any plans to retire and insisted the rumours were only circulating in the media. "He hasn't told us anything. I think it's all out in the media, but there has been no discussion like that in the team," Gill said after the match.
The India skipper repeated the same stance during the post-match press conference, reiterating that there had been no conversation inside the dressing room regarding Rohit's ODI future.
Gill also praised the former captain's innings, calling it one of the finest knocks he had witnessed from the non-striker's end. "The way Rohit bhai paced his innings was outstanding. During the Powerplay we discussed whether to attack, but it wasn't easy against the new ball. Once he got set, it was a treat to watch," Gill added.
Gill's comments came shortly after BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia publicly dismissed reports claiming the Lord's ODI would be Rohit's final appearance for India.
Saikia clarified that no such discussion had taken place within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). "There are a lot of speculations going on in the media about Rohit Sharma's future. I want to firmly assert that there has been no such discussion that Rohit will be playing his last match at Lord's."
He further added that Rohit remains part of India's ODI plans as long as he continues to be in contention for selection.
The third ODI came amid growing scrutiny over Rohit's place in India's plans for the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup.
The veteran opener had managed scores of just 11 and 26 in the first two ODIs against England, leading to speculation that selectors were considering younger opening options for the future. Rohit, however, responded in trademark fashion by producing a magnificent 138 off 110 deliveries, an innings featuring 17 fours and five sixes.
The knock also created history as Rohit became the first Indian batter to score an ODI century at Lord's.
He shared a 147-run opening partnership with Gill before adding another century stand with Virat Kohli, keeping India in the chase of England's imposing 387-run target. Despite Rohit's heroics, India finished on 360/7, falling 27 runs short as England clinched both the match and the series.
Ahead of the Lord's ODI, multiple reports claimed India's selectors had begun discussions regarding Rohit's future in 50-over cricket, with an eye on building the squad for te 2027 ODI World Cup. Some reports also suggested that younger openers could be given extended opportunities over the coming months.
However, neither Rohit nor the BCCI has indicated that the veteran opener is set to retire.
With Gill and Saikia both denying the speculation, Rohit's immediate future in ODI cricket appears unchanged, while his match-winning century at Lord's served as a timely reminder of his value to the Indian team despite the series defeat.
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