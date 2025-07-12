Shubman Gill Breaks Virat Kohli’s Record With 601 Runs In Ongoing Series Against England

India’s new Test captain, Shubman Gill, has etched his name into cricketing history by becoming the highest-scoring Indian captain in a single Test series in England, amassing a staggering 601 runs in the 2025 series. That surpasses Virat Kohli’s previous mark of 593 runs from 2018.

The Record-Breaking Milestone

On Day 2 at Lord’s, Gill moved past Kohli’s record with a gritty 16. Though modest in score, this knock took his series tally to 601 runs in just five innings, averaging over 120.

He joins an elite list, only five Indian captains have crossed the 300-run mark in England:

1 - Shubman Gill: 601 runs in the 2025 series

2 - Virat Kohli: 593 runs in the 2018 series

3 - Mohammad Azharuddin: 426 runs in the 1990 series

4 - Sourav Ganguly: 351 runs in the 2002 series

5 - MS Dhoni: 349 runs in the 2014 series

Dominant Performances Leading Up to the Lord's

Gill’s display has been nothing short of spectacular:

Edgbaston Masterclass: A monumental 269 & 161, accumulating 430 runs in one Test, making him one of just five players to exceed 400 runs in a Test match .

Series Leaderboard: His mammoth Edgbaston show moved him to 585 runs after two Tests.

Averaging 120+: With five innings yielding 601 runs, he’s averaging an astonishing 120.20.

The Significance of the Feat

Leadership with the bat: Gill is leading from the front as a young captain under immense pressure.

A new era begins: His performance marks the start of a potential golden period for Indian Test cricket under fresh leadership.

Inspiring comparisons: He’s drawn praise likening him to legendary predecessors, now topping even Kohli’s achievements in England

ENG vs IND At Day 3 Lunch

India scored 103/1, dominating the session with a 141-run stand. A last-ball run-out gave England a lifeline. Rahul nears a century; India trail by 139.