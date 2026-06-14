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Shubman Gill breaks Virat Kohli's long standing record, becomes fastest Indian to...

The milestone arrived during the first ODI against Afghanistan in Dharamsala, with Gill achieving the landmark in just his 62nd innings. Globally, he stands second only to South Africa's Hashim Amla, who reached the same mark in 57 innings.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 07:53 AM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 07:53 AM IST
Shubman Gill breaks Virat Kohli's long standing record, becomes fastest Indian to...
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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