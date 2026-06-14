/Shubman Gill breaks Virat Kohli's long standing record, becomes fastest Indian to...

Gill had entered the match needing 47 runs to reach the milestone, and did so under considerable pressure. India were chasing a steep 195-run target in just 25 overs after the match was halved due to rain before the toss. Yet Gill looked entirely at ease, reaching the required 47 in just 35 balls. The moment he crossed 3,000 runs was particularly memorable, he walked down the track to a full delivery from Mohammad Nabi and timed his drive with enough authority to beat the deep fielders near the sight screen. Two balls later, Gill brought up his half-century off just 37 balls, his 18th ODI fifty.