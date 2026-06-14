/Shubman Gill breaks Virat Kohli's long standing record, becomes fastest Indian to...

Shubman Gill etched his name into the record books on Saturday, June 13, becoming the fastest Indian men's cricketer to reach 3,000 runs in One Day Internationals. The milestone arrived during the first ODI against Afghanistan in Dharamsala, with Gill achieving the landmark in just his 62nd innings. Globally, he stands second only to South Africa's Hashim Amla, who reached the same mark in 57 innings.
In doing so, Gill surpassed one of his own idols. Virat Kohli had previously held the Indian record, having reached 3,000 ODI runs in his 75th innings against Sri Lanka on February 14, 2012. Gill is the first Indian and only the seventh batter in the world to reach this milestone in fewer than 70 innings.
Amla holds the record
Hashim Amla of South Africa holds the all-time record for reaching 3,000 ODI runs in the fewest innings, having done so in just 57 innings back in August 2012. Shubman Gill now sits second on that list, achieving the milestone in 62 innings on June 13, 2026. Behind him, three batters Shai Hope of West Indies, Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq of Pakistan are tied in third place having each reached the mark in 67 innings, followed by Babar Azam in 68 and the legendary Viv Richards in 69. Gordon Greenidge and Gary Kirsten both reached 3,000 in 72 innings, with India's Shikhar Dhawan rounding out the top ten also in 72 innings in January 2016.
Gill leading from thefront
Gill had entered the match needing 47 runs to reach the milestone, and did so under considerable pressure. India were chasing a steep 195-run target in just 25 overs after the match was halved due to rain before the toss. Yet Gill looked entirely at ease, reaching the required 47 in just 35 balls. The moment he crossed 3,000 runs was particularly memorable, he walked down the track to a full delivery from Mohammad Nabi and timed his drive with enough authority to beat the deep fielders near the sight screen. Two balls later, Gill brought up his half-century off just 37 balls, his 18th ODI fifty.
There was one anxious moment during his innings. Off the last ball of the fifth over, he top-edged a pull shot and Rahmanullah Gurbaz sprinted a long distance to attempt the catch but fell just short of completing it.
Looking ahead, Gill is now on course to become the third-fastest run-scorer to 3,000 ODI runs as an opener. Having gone past 2,700 runs in his 62nd innings, accumulating the remaining 250 or so runs in under three innings would place him behind only Amla (56 innings), Sachin Tendulkar, and Rohit Sharma (64 innings) in that specific category.
Match Summary: India vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI, Dharamsala, June 13, 2026
India won by 7 wickets in a rain-curtailed 25-over contest at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. Afghanistan posted 194 all out in 24.5 overs, built almost entirely around a breathtaking 102 off 51 balls from wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who struck 8 fours and 8 sixes at a strike rate of 200. Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi contributed 27 and Azmatullah Omarzai added a brisk 26 off 16 balls, but the rest of the batting crumbled. Harsh Dubey and Gurnoor Brar, both making their debuts, claimed three wickets each while Arshdeep Singh and Nitish Kumar Reddy took two apiece.
In reply, India lost Rohit Sharma early to a run out for 16 off 16 balls before Gill took complete control. Ishan Kishan provided strong support with 34 off 22 balls before falling to Rashid Khan. Shreyas Iyer chipped in with 12 before being dismissed, but by then Gill and KL Rahul had taken the game away from Afghanistan. Rahul finished unbeaten on a stunning 39 off just 19 balls, including 4 fours and 3 sixes at a strike rate of 205, as India completed the chase in 22.5 overs with 7 wickets in hand and Gill unbeaten on 84 off 66 balls.
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