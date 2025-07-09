Former England batter Mark Ramprakash has heaped praise on India’s young Test captain, Shubman Gill, stating that the 25-year-old is not only showcasing outstanding leadership but also positioning himself as the successor to the legendary ‘Fab Four’ Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Steve Smith, and Kane Williamson. Writing for The Guardian, Ramprakash applauded Gill’s recent red-hot form and composure as captain, remarking: "We have to pay testament to his stamina, his skill and his hunger not just for runs, but to set an example as the new captain of a young team."

Gill has been exceptional in the ongoing Test series in England. At Edgbaston, he hammered a double century (269) in the first innings and followed it up with another stunning 161 in the second. This came after a brilliant 147 in the opening Test at Leeds giving him an incredible 585 runs across the first two matches of the five-Test series.

A Generational Shift In World Cricket

Addressing the transition phase in world cricket, Ramprakash noted: "We are coming to the end of a period that has been dominated by the so-called Fab Four - Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson and the search has been on for players who can take over. Gill has shown he can fill those boots and in a wonderfully orthodox style: he plays all formats and is brilliantly adaptable, but with a foundation of classic technique."

At just 25, Gill has not only shown maturity in leadership but also created history. He became the first Indian and Asian captain to score a double century in a Test in England, and only the second Indian after Sunil Gavaskar to score both a double century and a century in the same match. His record-breaking performance led India to a commanding 336-run win at Edgbaston, leveling the series 1-1.

Ramprakash who represented England in 52 Tests observed that Gill has flourished under the pressures of captaincy: "Captaincy can affect a player's form detrimentally, but it seems to have focused him and his three highest Test scores have been made in the past three weeks."

A Defining Performance At Edgbaston

Reflecting on Gill’s dominance, he added: "Two games into the series we have already witnessed something very special from Shubman Gill. In the second Test at Edgbaston he produced a real rarity: an individual performance that defines and dominates a game.

Not just piling on the runs, but forcing his opponents to toil in the field until they felt exhausted and out of options."

Ramprakash further explained how Gill's relentless batting effort set the tone for India's win: "That fatigue affects batters' mental clarity and their decision-making what to play, when to leave as well as their movement and their footwork. Reducing England to 25 for three at the end of the second day went a long way to deciding the match. As well as India bowled with the new ball, it was Gill's remorselessness that created the conditions for it to happen.