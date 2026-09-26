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Shubman Gill cleared to play 1st ODI vs West Indies after elbow blow, confirms Sitanshu Kotak

Shubman Gill has been cleared to play the first ODI against the West Indies after suffering a blow to his right elbow during practice. Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak also spoke about Yashasvi Jaiswal’s competition for a place and Ravindra Jadeja’s role in India’s ODI setup.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 06:33 PM IST|Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 06:33 PM IST
Shubman Gill cleared to play 1st ODI vs West Indies after elbow blow, confirms Sitanshu Kotak
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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