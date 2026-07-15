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Shubman Gill closes in on World No. 1 in ICC ODI rankings after match-winning knock against England

Shubman Gill moved closer to becoming the world's No. 1 ODI batter after climbing to within 11 rating points of top-ranked Daryl Mitchell in the latest ICC ODI Rankings. Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar also made significant gains following India's victory over England in the opening ODI at Edgbaston.

Published: Jul 15, 2026, 03:17 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 03:17 PM IST
Shubman Gill closes in on World No. 1 in ICC ODI rankings after match-winning knock against England
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Shubman Gill closes in on World No. 1 in ICC ODI rankings after match-winning knock against England
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