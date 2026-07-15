/Shubman Gill closes in on World No. 1 in ICC ODI rankings after match-winning knock against England

India's chase briefly faltered after Gill's injury, but Axar Patel (57 not out off 52) and Washington Sundar (52 not out off 63) led the team home with an unbeaten century partnership. Axar, who took 4/62 earlier to win the Player of the Match award, saw significant gains across all rankings. He moved up 18 places to 73rd in the ODI Batting Rankings, rose two places to 42nd among bowlers, and entered the top 10 of the ICC Men's ODI All-Rounder Rankings at ninth. Sundar also did well, climbing 24 places to 177th among batters and 16 places to 55th in the all-rounders’ list.