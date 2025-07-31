Shubman Gill Creates History At The Oval, Surpasses Sunil Gavaskar’s 47-Year-Old Record

Indian captain Shubman Gill has etched his name in the record books by surpassing Sunil Gavaskar’s long-standing record for the most runs scored by an Indian captain in a single Test series. Gill, who has been in sublime form throughout the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, reached 733 runs* during the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval, eclipsing Gavaskar’s mark of 732 runs set during the 1978-79 series against the West Indies.

Dominating the England series

Gill’s prolific form has been the hallmark of India’s campaign in England. Coming into the decider at The Oval, he had already accumulated 722 runs in the first four Tests. A composed start on Day 1 of the fifth Test was enough for him to leapfrog Gavaskar, a feat that underscores the maturity and consistency he has shown since taking over the captaincy.

The 25-year-old Captain has struck four centuries in this series alone, joining an elite list of players who have scored multiple tons in an away series. With another innings still to play, Gill is now chasing Australian legend Don Bradman’s record of 810 runs by a captain in a single Test series, set during the 1936-37 Ashes.

A new standard of leadership

Gill’s achievement is even more significant given the context. Leading India on a tough away tour in England, he has not only delivered with the bat but also displayed sharp leadership skills. His performances have inspired the team after early setbacks in the series, keeping alive hopes of levelling the five-match contest 2-2.

From Gavaskar to Gill: A passing of the torch

Sunil Gavaskar’s tally of 732 runs had stood unchallenged for nearly 47 years and was considered one of the benchmark achievements for Indian Test captains. Gill’s feat signifies a new era, one where the young skipper has firmly established himself as the leader of the next generation of Indian cricket.

What’s next?

Gill’s stellar form presents an opportunity for even greater glory. He needs just 78 more runs in this series to surpass Bradman’s 810-run record. He is also on the brink of becoming the first Indian captain to score five centuries in a single Test series, a feat never achieved in the history of Indian cricket.