Shubman Gill Creates History; Equals Donald Bradman, Sunil Gavaskar To For This MASSIVE Test Record

Shubman Gill created history after becoming the third captain in Test history to hit four hundreds in a single series. Gill achieved this massive milestone on Day 5 of the ongoing fourth Test against England at Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday, July 27.

The 25-year-old Gill, who is leading India for the first time in Test cricket, scored three centuries (147, 269 and 161) before the start of the fourth match of the series. After scoring 12 runs in the first innings, Gill played a fantastic knock of 103 runs in the second innings under tremendous pressure.

With this, Gill joined Sir Don Bradman (1947/48) and Sunil Gavaskar (1978/79), who also scored four centuries in a Test series as captains.

After England posted a massive 669 and took a 311-run lead, India lost the wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan in the very first over. Captain Gill then stitched a crucial 188-run partnership with KL Rahul, who scored 90 off 230 balls to keep India alive in the fourth Test. Gill, who also got injured during his fighting knock, eventually got out to Jofra Archer after scoring 103 off 238 deliveries.

Here's list of records which Gill created during his impressive knock in Manchester:

Captains To Hit 4 Centuries In A Test Series

Donald Bradman vs India, 1947/48 (H), - 4

Sunil Gavaskar vs West Indies, 1978/79 (H) - 4

Shubman Gill vs England, 2025 (A) - 4

Most Centuries For India Against England In Tests

7 - Rahul Dravid (37 innings)

7 - Sachin Tendulkar (53 innings)

6 - Mohammed Azharuddin (24 innings)

6* - Shubman Gill (26 innings)

Most Centuries In Their Debut Test Series As Captain

4* - Shubman Gill

3 - Warwick Armstrong

3 - Don Bradman

3 - Greg Chappell

3 - Virat Kohli

3 - Steven Smith

Most Hundreds For India In A Test Series

4 - Sunil Gavaskar vs WI, 1971

4 - Sunil Gavaskar vs WI, 1978/79

4 - Virat Kohli vs AUS, 2014/15

4 - Shubman Gill vs ENG, 2025*

Most Hundreds In The Third Innings Of A Test Since 2024

4 - Shubman Gill*

3 - Joe Root

2 - Yashasvi Jaiswal

2 - Rishabh Pant

2 - Kamindu Mendis