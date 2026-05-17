Shubman Gill creates history; joins Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar in elite captaincy club

Shubman Gill, the Gujarat Titans skipper, added another golden chapter to his glittering career, entering an incredibly rare and elite bracket of Indian Premier League (IPL) history. Gill delivered a resilient knock for Gujarat Titans in a high-stakes IPL 2026 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, May 16 to achieving a huge feat as captain.

During his crucial knock (85 off 49), Shubman crossed the 500-run mark in the ongoing IPL 2026 season. With this, he became the only the fifth captain in IPL history to record successive 500+ run seasons. By pulling off this feat, Gill firmly placed his name alongside legendary figures like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, matching their records for leading from the front in back-to-back editions.



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Successive IPL seasons with 500+ runs by the captain

Captain Franchise Successive Seasons (500+ Runs)

David Warner Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 (2015, 2016, 2017)

KL Rahul Kings XI Punjab /LSG 3 (2020, 2021, 2022)

Sachin Tendulkar Mumbai Indians 2 (2010, 2011)

Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2 (2015, 2016)

Shubman Gill Gujarat Titans 2 (2025, 2026)

A Captain's Knock At Eden Gardens

Facing a mammoth task at Eden Gardens after KKR piled on a massive 247 runs in the first innings, Shubman Gill didn't let the scoreboard pressure anchor his natural flair. He led the Gujarat Titans' response from the very front, waging a resilient battle at the top of the order with a brilliant 85 off just 49 balls, spiced with 5 fours and 7 towering sixes.

Though the target required an extraordinary team effort, Gill’s individual brilliance ensured he etched his name into the history books at the venue where he spent the formative years of his IPL career.

Shubman Gill's IPL Captaincy And Consistency

After being appointed as Gujarat Titans captain ahead of the IPL 2024 season, Shubman Gill has evolved into a mature leader who excels with both bat and tactics. In IPL 2023 (his breakout year as a top-order batter), he smashed a record 890 runs and won the Orange Cap. He followed it up with solid numbers in subsequent seasons, including 426 runs in 2024 and 650 runs in 2025.

In IPL 2026 so far, Gill has been in sublime touch, blending classical technique with aggressive intent. His form has been crucial for GT, who remain strong contenders for the playoffs. Gill's ability to shoulder the dual burden of captaincy and run-scoring has drawn praise from fans and experts alike.

At just 26 years old, Gill is already establishing a legacy that matches the giants of Indian cricket. With the playoffs looming large, the star batter will have his eyes set on translating these individual historic milestones into a second IPL trophy for the Gujarat Titans.