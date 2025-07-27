Shubman Gill Creates History, Overtakes Virat Kohli’s Series Record During 4th Test Vs England

Indian skipper Shubman Gill continued his sensational form in the ongoing Test series against England, breaking Virat Kohli’s record for the most runs by an Indian captain in a single Test series. The historic feat came on Day 4 of the fourth Test at Old Trafford, Manchester, as Gill scored a fluent unbeaten 78* to lead India’s fightback.

Gill, who has been in red-hot form throughout the series, surpassed Kohli’s tally of 655 runs (set during the 2016 England tour) with a series aggregate of 694 runs and counting. Shubman Gill now only trails behind Sunil Gavaskar, who scored 732 runs against the West Indies back in 1978. The record-breaking moment was celebrated with applause from the Indian dressing room and fans, as the 25-year-old continues to cement his status as one of India’s premier batting talents.

India’s Early Collapse and Remarkable Recovery

India, trailing by a massive 311 runs in the second innings, suffered a disastrous start as openers fell cheaply, leaving the side reeling at 0/2. However, Shubman Gill, alongside senior batter KL Rahul, staged a magnificent rescue act. The duo added an unbroken 174-run partnership, guiding India to 174/2 at stumps and cutting England’s lead down to 137 runs.

KL Rahul, too, played a pivotal role with a composed 87 off 172 deliveries*, complementing Gill’s elegant strokeplay. Their stand was India’s highest-ever partnership after being reduced to 0/2 in a Test innings, showcasing the pair’s resilience against a hostile English bowling attack.

Ben Stokes Shines, But India Fights Back

Earlier in the day, England captain Ben Stokes starred with the bat and ball. He scored a brilliant 141 and also picked up five wickets, becoming only the fourth English captain to register a century and a five-wicket haul in the same Test match. England’s mammoth first-innings total of 669 looked enough to seal the contest, but India’s spirited reply has kept the game alive heading into the final day.

What Lies Ahead?

India will resume Day 5 at 174/2, still trailing by 137 runs but with hopes of salvaging a draw or even pushing for an improbable victory if their middle order steps up. England, on the other hand, will be desperate for early breakthroughs to seal the series.