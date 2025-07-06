Shubman Gill Creates History With Monumental Knock Of 430 Runs Vs England; Surpasses Kumar Sangakkara And Brian Lara

Indian batting sensation Shubman Gill etched his name into cricketing folklore with a historic performance at Edgbaston, Birmingham, that stunned fans and cricket pundits alike. Scoring a phenomenal 269 in the first innings followed by a sublime 161 in the second, Gill accumulated a jaw-dropping 430 runs in the match, making it the second-highest individual aggregate in a single Test match in the sport’s long and storied history.

With this remarkable achievement, Gill surpassed legends like Kumar Sangakkara and Brian Lara and now stands only behind Graham Gooch, who amassed 456 runs (333 & 123) against India at Lord’s in 1990.

A Marathon for the Ages

Shubman Gill’s innings was a display of flawless technique, unshakeable temperament, and unrelenting concentration. His 269 in the first innings was a masterclass in patience and shot selection, coming against a spirited English attack under overcast skies. Gill showed maturity beyond his years, playing late, respecting the new ball, and pouncing on scoring opportunities with precision.

If his first-innings knock was about resilience, his 161 in the second innings was about dominance. With India looking to accelerate and set a daunting target, Gill shifted gears effortlessly, playing attacking cricket without sacrificing elegance. He drove, cut, and pulled with confidence, dismantling England’s bowlers and silencing the Edgbaston crowd.

IND vs ENG Day 4 Highlights

Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj picked wickets as India reduced England to 72 for three in a chase of a mammoth 608-run target, at stumps on Day 4 of the second Test in Edgbaston, Birmingham. England need another 536 runs on the last day to maintain their 1-0 lead in the five-Test series for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Earlier in the final session, India declared their second innings at 427 for six with Shubman Gill hitting a consecutive second double ton (161) and KL Rahul (55), Rishabh Pant (65), and Ravindra Jadeja (69 not out) hitting their respective fifties.