Shubman Gill creates IPL history, becomes 2nd Indian captain after Virat Kohli to...

Shubman Gill, the Gujarat Titans (GT) captain, etched his name into the record books of the Indian Premier League (IPL) during his match-winning century knock in Qualifier 2 against the Rajasthan Royals at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Friday, May 29.



Chasing a formidable target of 215 runs, Gill walked out with immense pressure on his shoulders and responded with a spectacular century. He blasted 104 off just 53 balls, laced with 15 crisp boundaries and 3 massive sixes. This knock didn't just spearhead a successful chase to send Gujarat Titans into the IPL final; it solidified his standing as one of the modern eras' premier batting icons.



During his impressive innings, Gill, the Gujarat Titans skipper became only the second Indian captain in IPL history - after the legendary Virat Kohli - to score 700 or more runs in a single edition of the tournament.



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Joining The Elite 700-Run Club



While scoring 700 runs in a single IPL campaign is a huge feat for any batter, doing so while carrying the strategic and emotional weight of captaincy elevates it to a completely different stratosphere.

Prior to IPL 2026 season, Virat Kohli was the solitary Indian captain to achieve this, famously scoring 973 runs during his historic 2016 campaign. By reaching 722 runs in 15 matches this season, Gill has joined Kohli in this exclusive leadership tier.



Furthermore, this marks the second time Gill has crossed the 700-run threshold in his IPL career, having previously won the Orange Cap in 2023 with a staggering 890 runs. He now joins a remarkably elite multi-season group:



Batters with multiple 700 plus run IPL seasons Seasons Achieved



Virat Kohli 2016 & 2024



Chris Gayle 2012 & 2013



Sai Sudharsan 2025 & 2026



Shubman Gill 2023 & 2026



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A Night Of Numerous Milestones



Shubman Gill's masterclass in IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 did not stop at the 700-run mark. The GT captain shattered a cluster of additional records during his stay at the crease:



Fastest Playoff Century: Reaching his hundred in just 47 balls, Gill registered the fastest century ever recorded in the history of the IPL playoffs.



The Leader's Precedent: He became the first captain ever to smash a century during an IPL playoff match.



Playoff Legacy: Gill is now the first player in IPL history to score multiple centuries across different playoff matches over his career.



The Ultimate Partnership: Alongside teammate Sai Sudharsan (who also crossed 700 runs for the season), Gill stitched together a historic 167-run partnership - the highest ever recorded for any wicket in an IPL playoff game, eclipsing the 159-run stand by Mike Hussey and Murali Vijay in 2011.



What's Next For Shubman Gill?



With the Qualifier 2 masterclass in the rearview mirror, Shubman Gill's focus shifts immediately to the ultimate prize. The Gujarat Titans are set to square off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a blockbuster IPL 2026 Final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.



A strong performance from Gill could not only seal the IPL title but push his seasonal tally even higher, potentially challenging more records.