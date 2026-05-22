Shubman Gill creates IPL history, becomes 3rd captain after David Warner, KL Rahul to...

Shubman Gill, the Gujarat Titans captain added another historic feather to his cap and etched his name into history books during his match-winning knock against Chennai Super Kings in a crucial IPL 2026 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, May 21. During his blistering 64 off just 37 deliveries against CSK, Gill crossed the 600-run mark in the ongoing IPL 2026 season and etched his name into an extraordinary list of players in Indian Premier League history.

The 26-year-old has now crossed the 600-run mark for the second consecutive IPL season. With this, Gill became only the third captain in IPL history to score 600 or more runs in back-to-back seasons, joining the elite company of David Warner and KL Rahul.



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The Elite Captains' Club In IPL

Scoring 600 runs in a single IPL franchise season is a monumental feat and doing it while bearing the tactical and mental weight of captaincy in consecutive years is even more special. Prior to Gill's achievement, only two individuals had ever breached this peak:

David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad): The pioneer of this record, plundering 848 runs in 2016 followed by 641 runs in 2017.

KL Rahul (Punjab Kings): Replicated the feat by anchoring his side with 670 runs in 2020 and 626 runs in 2021.

Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans): Joined the elite list after backing up his majestic 650 runs in the IPL 2025 season with 616 runs (and counting) in the current campaign.

Gill's consistency is further highlighted by seven straight seasons of 400+ runs, a rare level of reliability in the high-pressure T20 format.



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Leading From The Front

Shubman Gill, who was appointed as Gujarat Titans captain in 2024, has transformed into a complete leader. Under his captaincy, GT have been competitive, often challenging for top spots on the points table.

In IPL 2026, Gill's batting has been fluent, blending elegant strokeplay with aggressive intent, while his calm decision-making on the field has earned praise from former cricketers and experts.

Beyond numbers, Gill's leadership style stands out - he leads by example, often delivering crucial knocks when the team needs them most. His evolution from a promising young batter (who shone with Kolkata Knight Riders and helped GT win the title in 2022) to an impressive captain has been remarkable.