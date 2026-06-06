Shubman Gill creates Test history; overtakes Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni for most...

Indian captain Shubman Gill etched his name deeper into history book after smashing an impressive century on Day 1 of the one-off Test match against Afghanistan at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Saturday, June 6.

The 26-year-old Gill smashed a masterful, unbeaten 103 runs off just 138 deliveries. This powered India to a commanding 368/3 at stumps on Day 1 and etched his name deeper into the record books.

With this sensational knock, Gill registered his 6th Test century as captain, officially overtaking Indian cricket legends Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni, and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi in the record books for the most Test hundreds scored while leading the country.



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Updated List: Most Test Centuries by Indian Captains

Bringing up his 11th Test century overall - and his 6th in a mere 15 innings as skipper - Shubman Gill has shown an extraordinary knack for putting the captaincy burden aside to let his bat do the talking. The elegant right-hander has left behind several of India’s most iconic former skippers. He now eyes the absolute summit of Indian leadership greatness:

Most hundreds as captain for India in Tests

20 - Virat Kohli

11 - Sunil Gavaskar

9 - Mohd. Azharuddin

7 - Sachin Tendulkar

6 - Shubman Gill

5 - MS Dhoni

5 - S Ganguly

5 - M Pataudi

4 - R Dravid

4 - R Sharma

Gill reached the milestone in stunning fashion, sharing a solid partnership with vice-captain KL Rahul (who also scored a century) before accelerating with Rishabh Pant. His innings featured elegant drives, precise footwork against spin, and the composure that has defined his captaincy era so far.



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Fast-Tracked To 1,000 Captaincy Runs

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill also crossed the 1,000-run milestone as an active Test captain during this brilliant knock. He crossed the 1,000-run milestone in just 15 innings, becoming the second-fastest Indian captain to hit the milestone - missing out on Sunil Gavaskar’s all-time Indian record by a single innings (14).



However, Gill comfortably secured the record as the fastest Indian captain in terms of time, racking up those 1,000 leadership runs in just 351 days from his appointment.

A Remarkable Captaincy Journey

Gill assumed the Test captaincy in mid-2025 following the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. In less than a year, he has transformed into a prolific run-machine:

He scored five centuries as captain in 2025 alone (equalling Kohli’s calendar-year record for an Indian skipper).



His double-century and multiple tons in the England series showcased his ability to dominate in SENA conditions.



Now, on home soil, he has delivered yet another captain’s knock in front of a home crowd.

Playing XIs For IND vs AFG One Off Test

India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Manav Suthar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Afghanistan: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Abdul Malik, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Afsar Zazai (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Nangeyalia Kharote, Ziaur Rahman, Mohammad Saleem