/Shubman Gill crosses 7,000 International runs, admits he wanted a double century vs Afghanistan

India captain Shubman Gill admitted that a double century was on his mind during his brilliant 154-run knock against Afghanistan in the second ODI in Lucknow. Gill's commanding innings powered India to a dominant 170-run victory and helped the hosts clinch an unassailable lead in the three-match series.
Gill Had Set a Personal Goal Before the Series
Following India's series-sealing win, Gill revealed that he had entered the series with a specific objective: to bat deep into the innings, stay at the crease for at least 40 overs and finish matches himself.
The India skipper executed that plan to near perfection in Lucknow, overcoming intense heat and painful cramps to produce one of the finest ODI knocks of his career. Gill found strong support from Ishan Kishan, whose aggressive century complemented the captain's innings as India posted a massive total.
Gill on His Body and the Toll of Batting Through Cramps
Speaking at the post-match presentation, Asked how his body was feeling, Gill said: "A little sore, got a lot of cramps when I went out, but it was really hot and batted for almost 40-45 overs, so the body was getting a lot of cramps in different areas of the body, but it's much better now."
Gill on Where His Batting Currently Stands
Asked how he looks at his batting and where he is right now, Gill said: "Honestly, in a pretty good space. The ball is going exactly where I want it to go and I'm feeling very confident from the first ball. Even in this match, in the series actually, I had a target for myself that I want to be there, I want to finish the matches and bat till 40-45 overs and build that habit, whenever I get a start, I want to convert those into big ones."
Gill Admits He Had a Double Century in His Sights
Asked whether he was eyeing a double hundred, Gill said: "Yes, I was, but I knew that I'll have to keep hitting my shots, keep 430, 440, 450 in mind. Yes, I actually think I middled it (reverse sweep) too well that it went to deep covers."
Gill on Losing the Toss
Asked if he felt it was a good toss to lose, Gill said: "Not really. Even if you would have bowled first, I think the wicket was pretty much similar. If you would have gotten a target of 310-320, it would have been a good chase for us and it would have been a good kind of pressure on our batting group."
Gill on the Debutants and the Rest of the Squad
Asked for his thoughts on the debutants and other players in the side, Gill said: "I think they're all in very good space. The way our fast bowlers are bowling in this heat, on these wickets, it's not easy to keep hitting the deck, keep hitting those areas consistently with that pace. So very happy with that."
Gill's Milestone-Filled Knock Lights Up Lucknow
Gill's innings of 154 came off just 110 deliveries and featured 22 boundaries and two sixes at a strike rate of 140.00. During the knock, he also crossed the 7,000-run milestone in international cricket. Battling severe cramps and the sweltering Lucknow conditions, Gill remained at the crease long enough to anchor India's innings and set the platform for a daunting total.
With this innings, Gill's international record now stands at 7,029 runs in 140 matches and 173 innings at an average of 46.24 and a strike rate of 81.87. He has scored 21 centuries and 29 half-centuries, with a highest score of 269.
ODI Cricket Continues to Be Gill's Strongest Format
Gill has been remarkably consistent across all three formats, but his numbers in ODIs stand out. In Test cricket, he has accumulated 2,969 runs from 41 matches and 74 innings at an average of 44.37, including 11 centuries and eight fifties. In T20 Internationals, he has scored 869 runs in 36 matches at an average of 28.03 and a strike rate of 138.59, with one century and three half-centuries. In ODIs, Gill has amassed 3,191 runs in 63 matches at an outstanding average of 59.09. He has registered nine centuries and 18 fifties, with a highest score of 208.
Gill Sets New Scoring Benchmarks
Gill's 154 in Lucknow also placed him among the fastest Indian batters to major ODI milestones. He reached 150 in just 108 balls, making it the third-fastest 150 by an Indian in ODI cricket. Only Ishan Kishan's 103-ball 150 against Bangladesh in 2022 and Virat Kohli's 106-ball effort against Sri Lanka in 2023 came quicker. Gill also completed his century in just 77 deliveries, the fourth-fastest ODI hundred by an Indian captain. Rohit Sharma's 63-ball century against Afghanistan during the 2023 ODI World Cup remains the fastest.
Gill and Ishan Power India to Series Win
India's huge total of 402 was built around a magnificent 224-run partnership for the third wicket between Gill and Ishan Kishan. Kishan played a fearless innings of 125 from 79 balls, smashing 14 fours and seven sixes as the duo dismantled the Afghanistan bowling attack. Afghanistan were unable to keep pace with the steep target and were eventually bowled out for 232, handing India a comprehensive 170-run victory and a series-clinching triumph.
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