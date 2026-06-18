/Shubman Gill crosses 7,000 International runs, admits he wanted a double century vs Afghanistan

Asked how he looks at his batting and where he is right now, Gill said: "Honestly, in a pretty good space. The ball is going exactly where I want it to go and I'm feeling very confident from the first ball. Even in this match, in the series actually, I had a target for myself that I want to be there, I want to finish the matches and bat till 40-45 overs and build that habit, whenever I get a start, I want to convert those into big ones."