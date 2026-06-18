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Shubman Gill crosses 7,000 International runs, admits he wanted a double century vs Afghanistan

India captain Shubman Gill admitted that a double century was on his mind during his brilliant 154-run knock against Afghanistan in the second ODI in Lucknow.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 07:39 AM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 07:39 AM IST
Shubman Gill crosses 7,000 International runs, admits he wanted a double century vs Afghanistan
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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