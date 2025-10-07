Shubman Gill Didn’t Want Captaincy: Mohammad Kaif Slams BCCI After Rohit Sharma Sacked

In a shocking revelation, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has claimed that Shubman Gill did not want the ODI captaincy, raising questions over the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) decision to remove Rohit Sharma from the role. The decision came just months after Rohit led India to a thrilling victory in the 2025 Champions Trophy, leaving fans and experts stunned.

Shubman Gill’s Rapid Rise to Leadership

Shubman Gill’s ascent in Indian cricket has been meteoric. Having first joined the leadership group in 2024, Gill became vice-captain of India’s white-ball teams before the Sri Lanka tour and assisted Rohit Sharma in the 2025 Champions Trophy. He later made his Test captaincy debut against England, steering the visitors to a 2-2 draw in the five-match series.

Now, within a span of just a few months, Gill has been handed the reins as India’s ODI captain while already captaining the Test side and set to succeed Suryakumar Yadav in T20Is by 2026. While his credentials are unquestionable, Kaif believes the rapid accumulation of responsibilities may be overwhelming.

Mohammad Kaif Warns Against Overburdening Gill

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaif said, “Everything is being done in a hurry. A player never asks for captaincy. Everyone knows he didn’t want it. You can’t demand it, but everyone seems to like him a lot and considers him a captain for the future. The selectors, including Ajit Agarkar, have pressurised him.”

Kaif’s comments highlight a crucial point: leadership in cricket is not just about skill but also about mental readiness. With Gill batting at No. 4 in Tests, serving as vice-captain in T20Is, and now taking over the ODI captaincy, the weight of expectations is enormous.

Rohit Sharma’s Unexpected Snub

Rohit Sharma’s removal as ODI captain has been a topic of heated debate. Despite his stellar performance in the 2025 Champions Trophy, where he led India to glory, the 38-year-old opener has been replaced by Gill. Kaif lamented, “What wrong has Rohit Sharma done? It’s very unfortunate that we didn’t get a long captaincy run from him. Not even four years. A great batter, an outstanding leader, and as captain, he could have had an even more impressive record.”

Rohit’s future, according to Kaif, is now uncertain. The former Indian cricketer warned that Rohit’s batting could be affected following the snub, stating, “When you snatch captaincy, I feel that a player loses his right hand.” This underscores the emotional and psychological impact leadership changes can have on seasoned players.

The Pressure of Leading Across Formats

Gill’s workload is unprecedented for a young cricketer. Managing leadership in Tests, ODIs, and eventually T20Is requires immense focus, strategic acumen, and physical endurance. While he has shown promise and adaptability, Kaif’s cautionary note is timely: rapid elevation in leadership roles can backfire if a player feels overburdened.

Experts and fans alike will closely watch how Gill handles this transition. The cricketing world recognizes his talent, but leadership demands a different set of skills that go beyond batting prowess. The coming series against Australia, starting October 19, will be the first major test for both Gill as captain and Rohit as a player adjusting to the new dynamics.