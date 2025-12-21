Shubman Gill Dropped, Suryakumar Yadav On Notice After T20 WC Snub: Report Reveals Shocking Ultimatum

Shubman Gill’s omission from India’s 15-member T20 World Cup 2026 squad has cast a spotlight not only on the batter but also on captain Suryakumar Yadav, whose own form has been under scrutiny. According to a PTI report, Suryakumar may face a similar threat if he does not improve his performance soon.

Gill, India’s captain in Tests and ODIs, was left out of the squad due to a dip in form after returning to T20I cricket earlier this year. India had brought him back ahead of the Asia Cup, assigning him the opening slot in place of Sanju Samson. Over 15 innings in T20Is this year, Gill scored 291 runs at a strike rate above 137.

India T20 WC 2026 squad

Surya kumar yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (VC), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan (WK)

Surya Next?

However, the vice-captain was not alone in struggling. Suryakumar Yadav, India’s T20I captain, has also endured a tough season, amassing only 218 runs in 19 innings at a strike rate of 123.2; the lowest of his international career. The report highlighted that Suryakumar could lose his spot if his form does not improve.

"SKY, who by virtue of being the skipper kept his place despite a horrific one-year run, while Gill suffered as his game when compared to opening partner Abhishek Sharma didn't seem that impactful," the report stated.

It added, "If Surya doesn't start scoring runs, he will be losing his voice in the dressing room and eventually his place because, anyone who knows Gambhir knows that for him, 'winning is not everything but the only thing'. Today it was Gill, tomorrow it could be Suryakumar."

While Gill was dropped, Sanju Samson retained his spot in the 15-member squad. The wicketkeeper-batter also played in India’s fifth and final T20I against South Africa on Friday, scoring a fluent 37 off 22 balls.

Misscommunication

The report suggested that the handling of Gill’s omission may have left the vice-captain feeling disappointed and disrespected. News of a toe injury while batting surfaced around the same time, indicating that the management, led by Gambhir and Suryakumar, had already decided to move on from Gill. Despite the injury, scans revealed it was only a bruise, meaning Gill could have played the Ahmedabad T20I with painkillers.

Gill’s struggles in the South Africa series, where he scored just 32 runs across three matches, marked the beginning of his exit route from the squad.

Interestingly, chief selector Ajit Agarkar appeared not fully convinced by the decision to leave Gill out during the press conference. Agarkar, who has been a strong advocate for Gill as a potential all-format leader, remarked,

"We know what a quality player he is, but, perhaps short of a little bit of runs at the moment."

He further explained, "(He was) unfortunate to miss out on the last World Cup as well because, you know, we went to a different combination. But it's the combinations more than anything else. Two keepers at the top, that's the way we want to try. Someone has to miss out when you pick (squad of)15 and, unfortunately, it's Gill at this point."

The report adds a new layer to the ongoing debate regarding Gill’s exclusion and the team’s internal communication, as questions continue about selection criteria and management decisions.