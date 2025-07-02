Shubman Gill Etches History; Joins Elite Club With Virat Kohli And Sunil Gavaskar After Back-To-Back Century Vs England

Shubman Gill has inscribed his name in the annals of Indian cricketing history by becoming only the fourth Indian captain to score centuries in his first two Test matches as skipper. With his commanding performances in the ongoing series against England, Gill now stands alongside cricketing giants like Vijay Hazare, Sunil Gavaskar, and Virat Kohli.

Back-to-Back Century

Gill scored a fluent 147 in the first Test match of the series and followed it up with a resilient 102 in the second*, showing both class and leadership under pressure. His achievement becomes more remarkable given the context: leading India in challenging English conditions, where even seasoned batters often struggle.

Here’s a look at the elite list of Indian captains who have scored centuries in each of their first two Tests as captain:

Vijay Hazare -164*, 155 & 6 (1951)

Sunil Gavaskar - 116 & 35*, 205 & 73 (1976–1978)

Virat Kohli - 115 & 141, 147 & 46 (2014–2015)

Shubman Gill- 147 & 8, 102* (2025)

Each of these players began their captaincy tenure with a statement of intent, and now Shubman Gill carries that legacy forward. At just 25, Gill’s maturity at the crease and tactical acumen on the field have been widely lauded.

Historic Start For Captain Shubman Gill

While comparisons with Kohli and Gavaskar are inevitable, Gill’s start as captain is historic in its own right. His composure, footwork, and shot selection under pressure reflect a player born for leadership. His twin milestones in his first two matches not only boost India’s standing in the series but also serve as a potential turning point in his career.

As the series progresses, all eyes will be on Gill to see if he can maintain this golden form and lead India to a memorable Test series win on English soil.