Shubman Gill explodes at THIS IPL 2026 rule: 'Takes the skill out of the game'
Shubman Gill criticises IPL’s Impact Player rule ahead of 2026 season. Here’s why players are divided.
- Shubman Gill’s criticism adds weight to growing player resistance against IPL’s Impact Player rule.
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- The rule is reshaping team strategy by reducing reliance on all-rounders and increasing specialist roles.
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- Despite backlash, the BCCI has locked the rule in place until at least IPL 2027.
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The debate around the Impact Player rule in the Indian Premier League has intensified just days before IPL 2026, with Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill openly criticising the concept. Gill said he “doesn’t like” the rule as it “takes the skill out of the game,” joining a growing list of Indian stars questioning its long-term impact on team balance and player development.
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What Shubman Gill said
Gill did not hold back while explaining his stance ahead of the new season:
“Personally for me, I don’t think there should be an impact player. I think cricket in general is an 11-players’ game and on wickets where we play on the grounds that we play, adding an extra batsman, I think it takes the skill out of the game.”
“There’s a certain skill in the game that you need to have. When you have a certain amount of batters and if a couple of your batters get out, there’s an amount of skill that you need to have to still get the scoreboard moving and get your team to a good score. With that one extra player, it’s making the game more one-dimensional and it’s taking a little bit of the skill out of the game. Chasing 180 on a challenging wicket or 160 on a challenging wicket is for me, it’s personally way more exciting than chasing 220 on a flat wicket.”
These remarks underline a deeper concern among players that the format is drifting away from traditional cricketing challenges.
What is the Impact Player rule?
Introduced in IPL 2023 by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, the rule allows teams to substitute a player mid-match based on conditions.
What it changes:
- Teams effectively get a 12th player
- Flexibility to swap batter or bowler
- Higher scoring games and aggressive strategies
While it has added entertainment value, critics argue it reduces the importance of in-game adaptability.
Growing criticism from top players
Gill’s comments add to an already strong list of critics:
- Rohit Sharma has said it hampers all-rounder development
- Hardik Pandya pointed to team balance issues
- Axar Patel admitted he doesn’t like the rule as an all-rounder
Axar had earlier said:
“I don’t like this rule as I am an all-rounder myself. Earlier we used to pick all-rounders for this role (batting and bowling). Now the team management goes with a particular batter or bowler, they say why do we need an all-rounder? Being an all-rounder myself I don’t like it but at the same time, rules are rules. We have to follow them. But personally, I don’t like it.”
The central theme across players remains consistent: the rule is reducing the value of multi-skilled cricketers.
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